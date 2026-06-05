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Practice report
MotoGP Hungarian GP

MotoGP Hungarian GP: Dominant Pedro Acosta tops Friday Practice by over four tenths

Acosta destroyed the opposition on the opening day of track action in Balaton Park

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Pedro Acosta put together a commanding performance in practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, beating VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio by more than four tenths of a second.

The factory KTM rider set a best time of 1m36.827s towards the end of the hour-long session, having first moved to the top just before the halfway point.

Di Giannantonio’s late flyer promoted him to second, while Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez led the way for Aprilia in third.

At the start of the session, Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer immediately opted for the soft rear tyre, usurping Marc Marquez’s FP1 benchmark of 1m38.626s on his first flying lap.

The 21-year-old improved further to a 1m38.162s minutes later, putting four tenths between him and Acosta.

Factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi brought the deficit down to 0.013s during his medium tyre run, but it wasn’t until Acosta switched to softs that Aldeguer was dispatched from the top. 

Around 25 minutes into the session, the KTM rider moved the goalposts with the first sub-1m38s lap of the day, before posting an improved time of 1m38.418s to cement his position at the front.

Both Bezzecchi and Marquez managed to break into the 1m37s bracket, the latter impressively on used mediums, but Acosta remained half a second clear of the chasing pack at the halfway point in practice.

All riders switched to new soft rear tyres in the final quarter of the session, as the race for a direct entry into Q2 began.

Aldeguer closed the gap to Acosta to just 0.022s on his penultimate run, before Fernandez claimed the top spot for Trackhouse with three minutes remaining.

However, Acosta immediately responded to Fernandez’s time to open the gap back up to half a second as the clock ticked to zero.

The KTM rider eventually the day 0.413s clear of the rest of the field, with Ducati’s lead points scorer di Giannantonio ending up as his closest challenger in third.

Fernandez finished another half a tenth adrift in third, with Aldeguer holding on to fourth aboard the Gresini Ducati.

Fernandez’s team-mate Ai Ogura showed vastly improved pace on Friday to finish fifth, leading the factory Aprilia of Bezzecchi.

Having topped the opening practice, Marc Marquez secured a safe passage into Q2 with the seventh-fastest time of the day, although he did suffer an off-track excursion late in the session.

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira was again the fastest rider for Honda, ending up eighth ahead of the factory Aprilia of 2024 champion Jorge Martin.

Meanwhile, Pramac’s Jack Miller sneaked into Q2 by just a tenth of a second, beating the factory Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo to 10th place.

The two were closely followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu on other M1, with Luca Marini in 13th on the works Honda.

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia endured a difficult day at Balaton Park, ending up 14th quickest after his best flying lap was affected by a major moment into the final chicane.

Further back, MotoGP returnee Iker Lecuona finished 17th for Gresini, while LCR’s Cal Crutchlow propped up the 22-bike field.

MotoGP Hungarian GP: Practice 

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 24

1'36.827

151.507
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 24

+0.413

1'37.240

0.413 150.863
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 25

+0.501

1'37.328

0.088 150.727
4 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 20

+0.613

1'37.440

0.112 150.554
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 22

+0.654

1'37.481

0.041 150.490
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 27

+0.675

1'37.502

0.021 150.458
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 21

+0.733

1'37.560

0.058 150.369
8 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 24

+0.881

1'37.708

0.148 150.141
9 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 24

+0.907

1'37.734

0.026 150.101
10 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 26

+0.933

1'37.760

0.026 150.061
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+1.044

1'37.871

0.111 149.891
12 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 23

+1.098

1'37.925

0.054 149.808
13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 25

+1.122

1'37.949

0.024 149.771
14 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 22

+1.159

1'37.986

0.037 149.715
15 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 25

+1.176

1'38.003

0.017 149.689
16 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 23

+1.197

1'38.024

0.021 149.657
17 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 27

+1.222

1'38.049

0.025 149.619
18 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+1.238

1'38.065

0.016 149.594
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 25

+1.282

1'38.109

0.044 149.527
20 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 23

+1.509

1'38.336

0.227 149.182
21 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 23

+1.846

1'38.673

0.337 148.672
22 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 24

+2.907

1'39.734

1.061 147.091
View full results

 

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luigi Dall'lgna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brembo Brake discs

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing bike detail

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
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