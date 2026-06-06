Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco GP

"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
"Confidence was gone": Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Ferrari's loss of speed in Monaco GP qualifying

Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Why MotoGP’s Hungarian GP sprint turned out to be a procession

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Why MotoGP’s Hungarian GP sprint turned out to be a procession

George Russell bemused by pace deficit to F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Monaco GP
George Russell bemused by pace deficit to F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli
Race report
MotoGP Hungarian GP

MotoGP Hungarian GP: Marc Marquez dominates sprint to claim comeback win

Marquez returns to the top spot in Balaton Park, as Acosta and Bezzecchi join him on the podium

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez converted pole position into a commanding victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix sprint, overcoming concerns about his physical limitation.

Having previously ruled out any chance of a repeat of his double win from 2025, Marquez was in unbeatable form on Saturday at the Balaton Park Circuit, as he followed a dominant performance in qualifying with an equally impressive ride in the sprint.

The Spaniard stretched out an early advantage over Pedro Acosta and cruised to the finish line in the 13-lap contest, taking the chequered flag by 1.5s.

The final spot on the podium went to championship leader and factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

At the start of the race, Marquez pulled away cleanly from pole position to retain the lead from Acosta, with Bezzecchi jumping from sixth on the grid to grab third place.

Although KTM's Acosta applied some early pressure on Marquez, the factory Ducati rider quickly broke away from the chasing pack, stretching out a lead of over a second by lap 3.

That advantage rapidly doubled to two seconds, with Acosta also pulling away from third-placed Bezzecchi as the field spread out in the opening phase of the sprint.

Marquez was expected to fade in the closing laps as the physical demands of the race took their toll, potentially bringing Acosta back into contention, but such fears failed to materialise as he only extended his advantage at the front of the field.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The reigning world champion took the finish line on lap 13 to complete a lights-to-flag win, registering his third sprint victory of 2026 following his previous triumphs at Goiania and Jerez.

The result followed just a month after he underwent a double operation, including surgery on his battered right shoulder.

Friday pacesetter Acosta had to settle for third place, while Bezzecchi held on to third place despite coming under pressure from Fernandez.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer was challenging Bezzecchi for third place in the early laps of the race, but a major moment at the final chicane left him fifth at the finish.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin recovered from an error at the same sequence of corners to finish sixth, while LCR rookie Diogo Moreira made a brilliant launch from 11th on the grid to claim seventh place.

A lightning start for Enea Bastianini propelled the Tech3 rider to eighth, while the final point went to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio botched up his start again after qualifying fourth, dropping to ninth on the opening lap before finishing 10th behind Bezzeccchi,

Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura had a low-key race to 11th ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini, while Pramac rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was Yamaha’s best runner in 13th.

Iker Lecuona (Gresini) managed 18th on his MotoGP return, while Cal Crutchlow finished last after standing-in for Johann Zarco at LCR.O

Pos Rider Team Gap
1 Marc Marquez Ducati   
2 Pedro Acosta KTM  +1.548s
3 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing  +2.722s
4 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia  +3.973s
5 Fermin Aldeguer Gresini Ducati  +4.366s
6 Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing +5.708s
7 Diogo Moreira Honda LCR  +6.285s
8 Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3  +7.587s
9 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati  +8.237s
10 Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 Ducati  +8.469s
11 Ai Ogura Trackhouse Aprilia  +11.609s
12 Luca Marini Honda HRC  +12.07s
13 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha  +14.173s
14 Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha  +15.799s
15 Joan Mir Honda HRC  +15.961s
16 Brad Binder KTM  +16.376s
17 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha  +17.07s
18 Iker Lecuona Gresini Ducati  +17.381s
19 Maverick Viñales KTM Tech3  +19.49s
20 Franco Morbidelli VR46 Ducati  +20.662s
21 Alex Rins Yamaha  +24.063s
22 Cal Crutchlow Honda LCR  +30.947s

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Moto3 team denies opening engines after disqualification from six races

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s Hungarian GP sprint turned out to be a procession

MotoGP
MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Why MotoGP’s Hungarian GP sprint turned out to be a procession

What we learned from MotoGP's wretched Catalan GP

MotoGP
What we learned from MotoGP's wretched Catalan GP

Latest news

Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco GP

Feature

Discover prime content

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Oriol Puigdemont
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Richard Asher
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue

What we learned from MotoGP's Italian GP

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Richard Asher
What we learned from MotoGP's Italian GP

Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future

MotoGP
Italian GP
By Oriol Puigdemont
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
View more