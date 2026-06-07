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Race report
MotoGP Hungarian GP

MotoGP Hungarian GP: Marc Marquez outduels Pedro Acosta to win, Aprilia duo collide

The Spaniard took his 100th world championship win at the Hungarian GP despite injury, as he slowly begins to rediscover his winning form

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez beat Pedro Acosta in an epic duel to claim an emphatic MotoGP victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix, while Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi collided at the start.

After losing the race lead early on, Marquez set a series of fast laps to close the gap back to Acosta, passing the KTM rival just after the midway point to claim a double win at Balaton Park Circuit.

The result also marked the Ducati rider’s first grand prix win of 2026, just a month after he underwent a double surgery to address a shoulder injury and the lingering problems on his right shoulder.

Francesco Bagnaia joined his team-mate on the podium, while Ai Ogura was the only Aprilia rider to score points on a horrible day for the Noale factory.

At the start of the race, 2024 champion Martin lost his Aprilia under braking for Turn 1 and crashed into his team-mate Bezzecchi, who in turn, tagged the bikes of Fermin Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Only di Giannantonio was able to remount his bike, with the three Aprilias and Gresini's Aldeguer taken out of the race on the spot. This was the second such incident between the two factory Aprilias, after Martin triggered a similar crash in last year’s Motegi sprint.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

With several frontrunners knocked out from contention, Marquez and Acosta quickly broke away from the front. Bagnaia also took advantage of the situation to climb up to third, while some of the other big gainers were Jack Miller (Pramac) and Luca Marini (Honda), who suddenly found themselves in fourth and fifth respectively.

At the front, Acosta began piling pressure on Marquez, eager to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s sprint when the reigning world champion checked out in the opening three laps.

Following him closely in the first sector, Acosta sent his KTM up the inside into Turn 5, making the move stick to grab the lead of the race. Once in front, Acosta stretched out a lead of over a second by lap five of 23, but Marquez closed the gap back down to three tenths at the halfway point.

The battle between the two intensified on lap 14 when Marquez completed a move into the Turn 9-10 chicane, only for Acosta to repass him into Turn 12. 

Marquez attempted yet another pass into the final corner but the two riders made contact, with Acosta hanging on to the lead.

On the following tour, Marquez again repeated his pass into the chicane, but got a much better exit this time to eliminate any chance of a counter attack.

The seven-time MotoGP champion eventually took the chequered flag by 1.3s, securing his 100th world championship race win and his first grand prix victory since last September’s San Marino GP.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Acosta had no answer to Marquez's pace but bagged a solid haul of points in second, while Bagnaia finished five seconds adrift in third to claim his third consecutive podium.

The best-of-the-rest spot went to Trackhouse rider Ogura, who climbed from 11th on the opening lap to finish fourth, passing Honda rider Marini on the penultimate tour.

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira claimed a solid sixth place, while Iker Lecuona’s promising MotoGP return continued as he grabbed seventh for Gresini.

Miller held on to eighth on his underpowered Yamaha, ahead of the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder

Tech3 rider Bastianini was fighting with Joan Mir for seventh, but picked up a long-lap penalty when he ran wide at Turn 1 and side-swiped the Honda as he returned to the racing line. 

Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu finished 11th for Pramac, while di Giannantonio recovered from the opening lap melee to finish 12th ahead of Yamaha's Alex Rins and VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales picked up the final point in 15th, while substitute rider Cal Crutchlow was 16th and last of the classified finishers.

Joan Mir joined the list of retirees when he crashed at Turn 11 on lap 15, while Fabio Quartararo also suffered a DNF after pulling into the pits for unknown reasons.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Red Bull KTM Tech 3 garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing Garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team bike front wing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team bike side wings

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
A dance performance takes place on the grid

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
TOPSHOT - Riders collide after the start during the Hungarian Motorcycle MotoGP Grand Prix at the Balaton Park circuit in Balatonfokajar, Hungary, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing; Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team; Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
MotoGP
50

RACE

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 26

42'55.325

148.1 25
2 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 26

+1.343

42'56.668

1.343 148.0 20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 26

+11.632

43'06.957

10.289 147.4 16
4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 26

+15.539

43'10.864

3.907 147.2 13
5 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 26

+18.669

43'13.994

3.130 147.0 11
6 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 26

+21.794

43'17.119

3.125 146.8 10
7 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 26

+22.815

43'18.140

1.021 146.8 9
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 26

+23.283

43'18.608

0.468 146.7 8
9 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 26

+24.491

43'19.816

1.208 146.7 7
10 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 26

+24.601

43'19.926

0.110 146.7 6
11 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 26

+25.135

43'20.460

0.534 146.6 5
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 26

+28.386

43'23.711

3.251 146.4 4
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 26

+29.207

43'24.532

0.821 146.4 3
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 26

+31.333

43'26.658

2.126 146.3 2
15 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 26

+32.536

43'27.861

1.203 146.2 1
16 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 26

+54.604

43'49.929

22.068 145.0
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 22

+4 Laps

37'33.951

4 Laps 143.1 Retirement
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 14

+12 Laps

23'22.687

8 Laps 146.4 Accident
dnf Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 0

+26 Laps

3.485

14 Laps Accident
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 0

+26 Laps

3.672

0.187 Accident
dnf Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 0

+26 Laps

3.740

0.068 Accident
dnf Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 0

+26 Laps

3.851

0.111 Accident
View full results

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