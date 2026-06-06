MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid
Check out how all all 22 MotoGP riders will line up on the grid for Sunday's race at the Balaton Park Circuit
Start action
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Ducati's MotoGP star Marc Marquez will line up on pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the second year in a row.
The reigning world champion shrugged off concerns about his fitness to top the qualifying session on Saturday, scoring his second pole position of 2026.
Joining him on the front row will be factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who set the pace in Practice on Friday, and Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from fourth place, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia lining up in fifth after coming all the way from Q1 in qualifying.
The highest-placed Aprilia on the grid will be of Marco Bezzecchi in sixth, with the Noale-based manufacturer having suffered a difficult weekend so far at Balaton Park.
Bezzecchi will be followed closely by fellow Aprilia riders Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin in seventh and eighth respectively.
Luca Marini will lead Honda's charge in ninth, with Ai Ogura completing the top 10 for Trackhouse.
The Hungarian GP grid will feature two substitute riders. Cal Crutchlow has again been called to stand in for Johann Zarco at LCR, while Iker Lecuona returns to MotoGP for the first time in three years to replace Alex Marquez at Gresini.
No grid penalties have been issued so far this weekend.
GRID
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
1'36.785
|151.573
|2
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.053
1'36.838
|151.490
|3
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.340
1'37.125
|151.042
|4
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.447
1'37.232
|150.876
|5
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.532
1'37.317
|150.744
|6
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.643
1'37.428
|150.572
|7
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.763
1'37.548
|150.387
|8
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.789
1'37.574
|150.347
|9
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+0.820
1'37.605
|150.299
|10
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.844
1'37.629
|150.262
|11
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.065
1'37.850
|149.923
|12
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.456
1'38.241
|149.326
|13
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+0.971
1'37.756
|150.067
|14
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.030
1'37.815
|149.976
|15
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+1.180
1'37.965
|149.747
|16
|I. Lecuona Gresini Racing
|27
|Ducati
|
+1.239
1'38.024
|149.657
|17
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.283
1'38.068
|149.590
|18
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.289
1'38.074
|149.580
|19
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+1.449
1'38.234
|149.337
|20
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.684
1'38.469
|148.980
|21
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.684
1'38.469
|148.980
|22
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|
+2.499
1'39.284
|147.757
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue
What we learned from MotoGP's Italian GP
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments