MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Ducati's MotoGP star Marc Marquez will line up on pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the second year in a row.

The reigning world champion shrugged off concerns about his fitness to top the qualifying session on Saturday, scoring his second pole position of 2026.

Joining him on the front row will be factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who set the pace in Practice on Friday, and Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from fourth place, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia lining up in fifth after coming all the way from Q1 in qualifying.

The highest-placed Aprilia on the grid will be of Marco Bezzecchi in sixth, with the Noale-based manufacturer having suffered a difficult weekend so far at Balaton Park.

Bezzecchi will be followed closely by fellow Aprilia riders Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin in seventh and eighth respectively.

Luca Marini will lead Honda's charge in ninth, with Ai Ogura completing the top 10 for Trackhouse.

The Hungarian GP grid will feature two substitute riders. Cal Crutchlow has again been called to stand in for Johann Zarco at LCR, while Iker Lecuona returns to MotoGP for the first time in three years to replace Alex Marquez at Gresini.

No grid penalties have been issued so far this weekend.