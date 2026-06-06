MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

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Check out how all all 22 MotoGP riders will line up on the grid for Sunday's race at the Balaton Park Circuit

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
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Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Ducati's MotoGP star Marc Marquez will line up on pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the second year in a row.

The reigning world champion shrugged off concerns about his fitness to top the qualifying session on Saturday, scoring his second pole position of 2026.

Joining him on the front row will be factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who set the pace in Practice on Friday, and Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from fourth place, with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia lining up in fifth after coming all the way from Q1 in qualifying.

The highest-placed Aprilia on the grid will be of Marco Bezzecchi in sixth, with the Noale-based manufacturer having suffered a difficult weekend so far at Balaton Park.

Bezzecchi will be followed closely by fellow Aprilia riders Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin in seventh and eighth respectively.

Luca Marini will lead Honda's charge in ninth, with Ai Ogura completing the top 10 for Trackhouse.

The Hungarian GP grid will feature two substitute riders. Cal Crutchlow has again been called to stand in for Johann Zarco at LCR, while Iker Lecuona returns to MotoGP for the first time in three years to replace Alex Marquez at Gresini.

No grid penalties have been issued so far this weekend.

GRID

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

1'36.785

151.573
2 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.053

1'36.838

151.490
3 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.340

1'37.125

151.042
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.447

1'37.232

150.876
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.532

1'37.317

150.744
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.643

1'37.428

150.572
7 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.763

1'37.548

150.387
8 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.789

1'37.574

150.347
9 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+0.820

1'37.605

150.299
10 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.844

1'37.629

150.262
11 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.065

1'37.850

149.923
12 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.456

1'38.241

149.326
13 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.971

1'37.756

150.067
14 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.030

1'37.815

149.976
15 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.180

1'37.965

149.747
16 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati

+1.239

1'38.024

149.657
17 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.283

1'38.068

149.590
18 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.289

1'38.074

149.580
19 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+1.449

1'38.234

149.337
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.684

1'38.469

148.980
21 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.684

1'38.469

148.980
22 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+2.499

1'39.284

147.757
View full results

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