MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bastianini on record pace to beat Martin to top spot

Enea Bastianini carried his Misano momentum into the Indonesian Grand Prix by topping the timesheets in Mandalika during Friday practice.

Just days after clinching his second victory of the season in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Bastianini would emerge out front again come the end of Friday action at the Lombok venue courtesy of a scintillating new lap record with just under 10 minutes of the session remaining.

With the Italian heading up an all-Ducati top five, and take seven of the top 10 automatic Q2 spots, the scant 0.370s margin covering the top 10 was indicative of the fine margins between the pacesetters.

Initially it appeared Jorge Martin would be destined for Friday’s bragging rights after setting a mighty benchmark of 1m29.670s with almost 15 minutes of the session to go, already almost three tenths under Luca Marini’s erstwhile lap record.

However, after chipping away at his Ducati stablemate’s advantage, Bastianini surged to the summit of the leaderboard with an unmatched 1m29.630s lap with eight minutes on the clock remaining.

Ensuring a 1-2 at the flag for the Misano sparring partners, Bastianini and Martin were chased by Franco Morbidelli in third place, the Italian - who set the pace in FP1 - consolidating a strong opening day for both himself and the Pramac Ducati team to finish less than a tenth off the top.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Having spent much of the opening practice session putting in the slog of fine-tuning his race set-up, Francesco Bagnaia spared some blushes with a late ascent from outside the top 10 to an eventual fourth, while Marco Bezzecchi also left it until the final seconds to see out of the top five.

Fabio Quartararo ended the day as the highest-placed non-Ducati in sixth, the Frenchman once more demonstrating glimmers of hope that Yamaha is edging back towards competitive form by comfortably booking his place in Q2.

Despite having to deploy one of his signature saves during a near-low side early on in the session, Marc Marquez recovered to seventh, while Pedro Acosta and Fabio Di Giannantonio in eighth and ninth also made it safely through to Q2 despite each enduring a tip-off during the session.

Completing the top 10, Maverick Vinales nabbed the 10th and final direct Q2 slot, the Spaniard denying an unfortunate Johann Zarco, who was within a tenth of earning LCR and Honda a rare automatic trip to the latter stages of qualifying.

Regardless, the Japanese manufacturer - yet to achieve a top 10 race result in 2024 - will head into Saturday feeling optimistic after Marini complemented his fellow RC213V rider by ending the day in 12th.

Alex Rins was 13th as Yamaha out-performed the factory KTM squad, the Austrian firm’s representatives looking at sea as Brad Binder - who suffered a fall at Turn 10 - and Jack Miller languished down in 14th and 16th.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Between them, Aleix Espargaro was twice a faller at Turn 16 en route to 15th, while Alex Marquez was also left to rue a crash at the same spot in the final minutes, scuppering a lap that was likely to haul him into the top 10, but instead left him 21st and last.

Meanwhile, Miguel Oliveira will play no further part in this weekend’s event after being diagnosed with a fractured wrist in the wake of his high-side at Turn 4 during FP1. The injury means the Trackhouse Aprilia rider will miss next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi too.

MotoGP Indonesian GP - FP2 results