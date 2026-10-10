MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for the Indonesian Grand Prix, which marks round 17 of the 2026 MotoGP season
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Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Raul Fernandez is due to start the Indonesian Grand Prix from the front after claiming his maiden pole position in Saturday's qualifying.
However, the Trackhouse rider's participation in the race remains subject to his physical condition after he broke his finger in a crash with factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint.
Fernandez will take part in Sunday morning's warm-up to assess his fitness before deciding whether he will race at Mandalika or not.
If he takes the start, he will be joined on the front row by Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio, who secured his best starting position since Germany.
Ducati star Marc Marquez, who moved into the lead of the championship following his surprise win in the sprint, will line up in fourth place, ahead of title rival and Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.
Fermin Aldeguer, still nursing a leg injury, will complete the second row of the grid.
Ai Ogura, who has admitted he is the slowest Aprilia rider this weekend, will start seventh ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez and KTM rider Pedro Acosta.
The top 10 will be completed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.
The top Yamaha on the grid will be Fabio Quartararo in 12th, while Honda is set for a tough race, with all four riders struggling at Mandalika all weekend.
MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix - Full starting grid
|Cla
|Nº
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1'28.852
|-
|2
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia
|1'28.961
|0.109
|3
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'29.048
|0.196
|4
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Ducati
|1'29.118
|0.266
|5
|89
|Jorge Martín
|Aprilia
|1'29.152
|0.300
|6
|54
|Fermín Aldeguer
|Ducati
|1'29.232
|0.380
|7
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Aprilia
|1'29.279
|0.427
|8
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'29.386
|0.534
|9
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|1'29.408
|0.556
|10
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'29.786
|0.934
|11
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Ducati
|1'29.790
|0.938
|12
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'29.837
|0.985
|13
|42
|Alex Rins
|Yamaha
|1'29.834
|0.982
|14
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|KTM
|1'29.879
|1.027
|15
|10
|Luca Marini
|Honda
|1'30.037
|1.185
|16
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'30.248
|1.396
|17
|43
|Jack Miller
|Yamaha
|1'30.357
|1.505
|18
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|KTM
|1'30.504
|1.652
|19
|7
|Toprak Razgatlıoğlu
|Yamaha
|1'30.532
|1.680
|20
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|1'30.703
|1.851
|21
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|Honda
|1'30.725
|1.873
|22
|41
|Aleix Espargaró
|Honda
|1'31.067
|2.215
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