MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full starting grid

Raul Fernandez is due to start the Indonesian Grand Prix from the front after claiming his maiden pole position in Saturday's qualifying.

However, the Trackhouse rider's participation in the race remains subject to his physical condition after he broke his finger in a crash with factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint.

Fernandez will take part in Sunday morning's warm-up to assess his fitness before deciding whether he will race at Mandalika or not.

If he takes the start, he will be joined on the front row by Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio, who secured his best starting position since Germany.

Ducati star Marc Marquez, who moved into the lead of the championship following his surprise win in the sprint, will line up in fourth place, ahead of title rival and Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.

Fermin Aldeguer, still nursing a leg injury, will complete the second row of the grid.

Ai Ogura, who has admitted he is the slowest Aprilia rider this weekend, will start seventh ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez and KTM rider Pedro Acosta.

The top 10 will be completed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

The top Yamaha on the grid will be Fabio Quartararo in 12th, while Honda is set for a tough race, with all four riders struggling at Mandalika all weekend.

MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1'28.852 - 2 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'28.961 0.109 3 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'29.048 0.196 4 93 Marc Marquez Ducati 1'29.118 0.266 5 89 Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'29.152 0.300 6 54 Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 1'29.232 0.380 7 79 Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'29.279 0.427 8 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 1'29.386 0.534 9 37 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'29.408 0.556 10 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'29.786 0.934 11 21 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'29.790 0.938 12 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.837 0.985 13 42 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'29.834 0.982 14 23 Enea Bastianini KTM 1'29.879 1.027 15 10 Luca Marini Honda 1'30.037 1.185 16 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'30.248 1.396 17 43 Jack Miller Yamaha 1'30.357 1.505 18 12 Maverick Vinales KTM 1'30.504 1.652 19 7 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 1'30.532 1.680 20 5 Johann Zarco Honda 1'30.703 1.851 21 11 Diogo Moreira Honda 1'30.725 1.873 22 41 Aleix Espargaró Honda 1'31.067 2.215