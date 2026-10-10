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MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the Indonesian Grand Prix, which marks round 17 of the 2026 MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
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Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Raul Fernandez is due to start the Indonesian Grand Prix from the front after claiming his maiden pole position in Saturday's qualifying.

However, the Trackhouse rider's participation in the race remains subject to his physical condition after he broke his finger in a crash with factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint.

Fernandez will take part in Sunday morning's warm-up to assess his fitness before deciding whether he will race at Mandalika or not.

If he takes the start, he will be joined on the front row by Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio, who secured his best starting position since Germany.

Ducati star Marc Marquez, who moved into the lead of the championship following his surprise win in the sprint, will line up in fourth place, ahead of title rival and Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.

Fermin Aldeguer, still nursing a leg injury, will complete the second row of the grid.

Ai Ogura, who has admitted he is the slowest Aprilia rider this weekend, will start seventh ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez and KTM rider Pedro Acosta.

The top 10 will be completed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

The top Yamaha on the grid will be Fabio Quartararo in 12th, while Honda is set for a tough race, with all four riders struggling at Mandalika all weekend.

MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time   Gap
1 25  Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1'28.852 -
2 72  Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'28.961 0.109
3 49  Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'29.048 0.196
4 93  Marc Marquez Ducati 1'29.118 0.266
5 89  Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'29.152 0.300
6 54  Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 1'29.232 0.380
7 79  Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'29.279 0.427
8 73  Alex Marquez Ducati 1'29.386 0.534
9 37  Pedro Acosta KTM 1'29.408 0.556
10 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'29.786 0.934
11 21  Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'29.790 0.938
12 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.837 0.985
13 42  Alex Rins Yamaha 1'29.834 0.982
14 23  Enea Bastianini KTM 1'29.879 1.027
15 10  Luca Marini Honda 1'30.037 1.185
16 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'30.248 1.396
17 43  Jack Miller Yamaha 1'30.357 1.505
18 12  Maverick Vinales KTM 1'30.504 1.652
19 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 1'30.532 1.680
20 Johann Zarco Honda 1'30.703 1.851
21 11  Diogo Moreira Honda 1'30.725 1.873
22 41  Aleix Espargaró Honda 1'31.067 2.215

 

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