MotoGP Indonesian GP: Morbidelli leads Vinales in first practice
The Mandalika weekend begins with Morbidelli setting the pace in FP1
Franco Morbidelli opened up top as the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix kicked off with Free Practice 1, the Italian comfortably heading off Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin at the Mandalika Street Circuit.
In a season that has seen Morbidelli trail in the shadow of championship leading team-mate Martin, the Pramac Ducati rider was nonetheless the standard for much of a dusty first practice session around the Lombok venue.
Frequently bettering his own benchmark upon taking residence at the head of the timesheets with just under ten minutes of the session remaining, Morbidelli’s final effort of 1m30.689s ensured a comfortable 0.221s advantage over second-placed Vinales.
The Aprilia Racing rider made haste in the closing stages of the session to lift himself up the order, the Spaniard also posting his personal best lap at the final time of asking as the only other rider to dip below 1m31s.
Points leader Martin shrugged off a couple of leery moments while on quick laps to regroup for third on the second of the Pramac Ducatis, while Pedro Acosta spared KTM’s blushes with a big improvement that rebounded him from outside the top ten to fourth at the flag.
In fifth place, Johann Zarco gave Honda a rare opportunity to smile in what was a competitive start to the weekend for the ailing Japanese manufacturer.
Both Zarco and fellow LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami enjoyed stints at the head of the timesheets at different stages of the session, Zarco eventually settling in fifth and within a second of the top spot.
Though Nakagami slid further to 11th, factory Repsol counterpart Luca Marini - the pole sitter in Indonesia twelve months ago on the VR46 Ducati - was a confidence-boosting ninth fastest.
Marc Marquez headed up a trio of Ducatis in sixth place, the Gresini man followed by VR46's Marco Bezzecchi in seventh place and factory rider Enea Bastianini in eighth, while Bezzecchi's team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top ten behind Marini.
Further back, Francesco Bagnaia persevered with a familiar low key start to his weekend, the title contender making do with 14th place behind Gresini's Alex Marquez and KTM's Brad Binder in 12th and 13th respectively.
Fabio Quartararo held station inside the top ten for much of the session but a decision to sit out the final time attacks in the concluding minutes would see him shuffled down to 15th at the flag. Even so, he remained the quickest of the Yamaha riders with Alex Rins - back in action after being sidelined by illness a week ago at Misano - just behind in 16th.
Despite the sketchy conditions around a circuit that is little used outside of its annual MotoGP date, there would be just a single crash for Miguel Oliveira during the 45-minute session.
The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was left visibly dazed after being flicked into a high-side at Turn 4 with 15 minutes of the session remaining, Oliveira going on to pay a visit to the medical centre as a consequence.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|20
|
1'30.689
|171.090
|311
|2
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|21
|
+0.221
1'30.910
|0.221
|170.674
|313
|3
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.529
1'31.218
|0.308
|170.098
|313
|4
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|18
|
+0.582
1'31.271
|0.053
|169.999
|314
|5
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|15
|
+0.767
1'31.456
|0.185
|169.655
|311
|6
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.815
1'31.504
|0.048
|169.566
|310
|7
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|22
|
+0.829
1'31.518
|0.014
|169.540
|312
|8
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.940
1'31.629
|0.111
|169.335
|313
|9
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|19
|
+1.014
1'31.703
|0.074
|169.198
|311
|10
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|18
|
+1.037
1'31.726
|0.023
|169.155
|307
|11
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|21
|
+1.078
1'31.767
|0.041
|169.080
|308
|12
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|20
|
+1.087
1'31.776
|0.009
|169.063
|308
|13
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|22
|
+1.095
1'31.784
|0.008
|169.049
|316
|14
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|19
|
+1.105
1'31.794
|0.010
|169.030
|315
|15
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|18
|
+1.168
1'31.857
|0.063
|168.914
|310
|16
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|22
|
+1.317
1'32.006
|0.149
|168.641
|311
|17
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|21
|
+1.337
1'32.026
|0.020
|168.604
|313
|18
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|19
|
+1.338
1'32.027
|0.001
|168.602
|311
|19
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|20
|
+1.505
1'32.194
|0.167
|168.297
|310
|20
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|20
|
+1.565
1'32.254
|0.060
|168.187
|310
|21
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|20
|
+1.784
1'32.473
|0.219
|167.789
|313
|22
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|13
|
+1.953
1'32.642
|0.169
|167.483
|309
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner
Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments