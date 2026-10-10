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Qualifying report
MotoGP Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Raul Fernandez claims pole, Marc Marquez outqualifies Jorge Martin

Fernandez converted practice pace into pole, but Noale's lead title contender Martin finished a distant fifth

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Raul Fernandez claimed his maiden MotoGP pole position at the Indonesian Grand Prix on Saturday, while Marc Marquez qualified fourth to edge out title rival Jorge Martin.

Trackhouse rider Fernandez improved to a 1m28.562s on his final run to beat the factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi by a tenth of a second, after the latter was forced to abandon his best lap due to yellow flags.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio completed the front row in third place, while reigning champion Marquez put his factory Ducati in fourth ahead of championship leader Martin.

During the opening runs in Q1, Bezzecchi established the early benchmark for Aprilia, setting a best time of 1m28.961s to claim provisional pole position.

Friday pacesetter Fernandez went second aboard the Trackhouse Aprilia, 0.211s down on Bezzecchi, while Marc Marquez set a strong time to go third-quickest ahead of fellow Ducatis riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez.

At this stage, championship leader Martin stood eight tenths down in seventh place, behind even the KTM of Pedro Acosta.

As the riders returned on track on fresh soft tyres, Fernandez began lighting up the timesheets, finding a tenth over Bezzecchi’s previous time to go to the top.

As Bezzecchi returned on track, he appeared on course to set an even quicker time, but had to back out of the lap after a crash for Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer in the final two minutes triggered yellow flags at Turn 16.

The Italian attempted one final flying lap, but with his tyres past their peak, he could do nothing to catch Fernandez, who secured Trackhouse’s first pole position since Ai Ogura topped the Czech GP qualifying in June.

Meanwhile, Marquez followed Martin on track in a tactical game, prompting Aprilia to alert the latter about the world champion’s presence via the dashboard. Even after Martin rolled out of his lap to regroup, Marquez followed him off the track, leaving them both in the same part of the track.

Both riders improved their times, but Marquez went 0.034s quicker on the Ducati to qualify fourth, consigning Martin to fifth on the grid.

Aldeguer managed to hold on to sixth despite his late crash, while Trackhouse’s Ogura recovered to seventh after breaking his finger on Friday and crashing again in Q1.

Alex Marquez wound up eighth, two places behind team-mate Aldeguer, while Acosta and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia completed the top 10.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was next up in 11th, while 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo ended up 12th aboard the lead Yamaha after secur-ign a direct entry into Q2 on Friday.

Factory Yamaha rider Alex Rins set the fastest sector 1 of any rider in Q1, but ultimately fell a tenth short of dislodging Ogura and securing a passage into the second leg of qualifying.

Much like Friday Practice, Q1 turned out to be a crash fest, with no fewer than five riders hitting the deck: Ogura, Enea Bastianini, Jack Miller, Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco.

While Ogura was fortunate to get into Q2 based on his early flying lap, a late crash for Bastianini cost him dearly, leaving him 14th behind Rins.

The Italian was followed by the top Honda of Luca Marini and factory KTM rider Brad Binder, with Miller eventually ending up 17th for Pramac.

Bastianini’s team-mate Maverick Vinales managed to stay upright to qualify 18th, just edging out Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu suffered a nasty highside during the final practice on Saturday morning, with the impact dislocating his right shoulder. He was able to put it back in place and return to action, but could only manage 19th on the grid.

LCR’s tough weekend continued as both Zarco and Moreira fell again on Saturday, ending up at the last row on the grid alongside Honda’s test rider Aleix Espargaro, who was substituting for Joan Mir.

Q2

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

1'28.852

174.627
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 9

+0.109

1'28.961

0.109 174.413
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

+0.196

1'29.048

0.087 174.243
4 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 8

+0.266

1'29.118

0.070 174.106
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 9

+0.300

1'29.152

0.034 174.039
6 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 6

+0.380

1'29.232

0.080 173.883
7 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 9

+0.427

1'29.279

0.047 173.792
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+0.534

1'29.386

0.107 173.584
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 9

+0.556

1'29.408

0.022 173.541
10 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 9

+0.934

1'29.786

0.378 172.810
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 9

+0.938

1'29.790

0.004 172.803
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 9

+0.985

1'29.837

0.047 172.712
View full results

Q1

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 9

1'29.639

173.094
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 5

+0.090

1'29.729

0.090 172.920
3 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+0.195

1'29.834

0.105 172.718
4 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 6

+0.240

1'29.879

0.045 172.632
5 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 8

+0.398

1'30.037

0.158 172.329
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+0.609

1'30.248

0.211 171.926
7 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 4

+0.718

1'30.357

0.109 171.718
8 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 8

+0.865

1'30.504

0.147 171.439
9 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 9

+0.893

1'30.532

0.028 171.386
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 7

+1.064

1'30.703

0.171 171.063
11 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 8

+1.086

1'30.725

0.022 171.022
12 Spain A. Espargaro Honda HRC 41 Honda 8

+1.428

1'31.067

0.342 170.380
View full results

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