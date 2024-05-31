All Series
Australia
Practice report
MotoGP Italian GP

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Rins second

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia led Alex Rins in a tight second practice for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, though the world champion is under investigation for an incident with Alex Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

Bagnaia dominated the hour-long afternoon session with a 1m44.938s, but is currently under investigation from the FIM stewards for potentially blocking Alex Marquez on a flying lap late on.

Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta recovered to third after a fast crash at Turn 13 halfway through the session, while Marc Marquez secured direct passage into Q2 for the first time since the Spanish GP.

FP1 pacesetter Maverick Vinales set the initial pace on the factory Aprilia with a 1m46.165s, though this was quickly bested by Marc Marquez with a 1m45.582s.

The Gresini Ducati rider’s lap, set with around 45 minutes remaining, stood as the benchmark until Vinales – fitted with a fresh soft rear tyre – edged clear with a 1m45.245s as the session ticked into its final 20 minutes.

Following his moment with Alex Marquez, in which the Gresini rider was left furious having felt like he was baulked at Turn 12 with 10 minutes to go, Bagnaia lit up the timing screens on his final flying lap.

The factory Ducati rider put in a 1m44.938s with four minutes to go, before heading back to pitlane without attempting any other efforts.

Alex Rins was his closest challenger on the factory Yamaha, 0.273s behind, with Acosta third fastest.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira leaped up to fourth late in the session on his Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, while Marc Marquez completed the top five.

Enea Bastianini was sixth on the second factory team Ducati, with championship leader Jorge Martin in seventh ahead of Alex Marquez, Vinales and his Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro.

A frantic final few minutes saw the top 10 order behind Bagnaia rapidly change, with Fabio Quartararo the biggest loser having slid from third to 11th on his Yamaha.

The 2021 world champion had to abort his final flying lap after suffering a scare on the front end into Turn 10.

He will face Q1 in qualifying on Saturday morning, as will all three factory team KTMs - Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was fastest of the Hondas in 19th, while Luca Marini on the factory team RC213V was last.

MotoGP Italian GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

1'44.938

179.934
2 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 23

+0.273

1'45.211

0.273 179.467
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 18

+0.388

1'45.326

0.115 179.271
4 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 22

+0.402

1'45.340

0.014 179.248
5 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 24

+0.407

1'45.345

0.005 179.239
6 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 22

+0.465

1'45.403

0.058 179.141
7 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 25

+0.467

1'45.405

0.002 179.137
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 24

+0.474

1'45.412

0.007 179.125
9 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 23

10 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 18

+0.523

1'45.461

0.049 179.042
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 21

+0.542

1'45.480

0.019 179.010
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.712

1'45.650

0.170 178.722
13 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 23

+0.760

1'45.698

0.048 178.641
14 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 26

+0.791

1'45.729

0.031 178.588
15 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 22

+0.821

1'45.759

0.030 178.537
16 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 21

+0.846

1'45.784

0.025 178.495
17 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 21

+0.860

1'45.798

0.014 178.472
18 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 19

+1.140

1'46.078

0.280 178.001
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 22

+1.141

1'46.079

0.001 177.999
20 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+1.576

1'46.514

0.435 177.272
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 21

+1.646

1'46.584

0.070 177.156
22 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 21

+1.802

1'46.740

0.156 176.897
23 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 21

+1.936

1'46.874

0.134 176.675
24 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 22

+2.124

1'47.062

0.188 176.365
View full results

Previous article Pramac insists it will have factory Ducati MotoGP bikes amid Marquez shun
Next article Bagnaia penalised for Alex Marquez incident in Mugello MotoGP practice

Australia