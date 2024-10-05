All Series

Qualifying report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Acosta scores maiden pole, Martin 11th after crash

KTM man fastest in dramatic qualifying at Motegi as Martin falls

Richard Asher
Upd:
Marquez's brother and team-mate Alex completed the top 10 on the grid, with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) rounding off the third row behind Martin.

Q2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 8

1'43.018

167.772 318
2 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 8

+0.246

1'43.264

0.246 167.372 315
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 8

+0.423

1'43.441

0.177 167.086 315
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

+0.521

1'43.539

0.098 166.928 316
5 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+0.643

1'43.661

0.122 166.731 319
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 8

+0.810

1'43.828

0.167 166.463 316
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.980

1'43.998

0.170 166.191 314
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 8

+1.055

1'44.073

0.075 166.071 315
9 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 8

+1.118

1'44.136

0.063 165.971 315
10 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+1.245

1'44.263

0.127 165.769 313
11 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 6

+1.285

1'44.303

0.040 165.705 317
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+1.479

1'44.497

0.194 165.398 312
Q1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 6

1'43.746

166.595 313
2 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+0.259

1'44.005

0.259 166.180 308
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+0.376

1'44.122

0.117 165.993 311
4 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 8

+0.447

1'44.193

0.071 165.880 313
5 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 6

+0.456

1'44.202

0.009 165.866 314
6 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.556

1'44.302

0.100 165.707 313
7 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 8

+0.752

1'44.498

0.196 165.396 313
8 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 8

+0.801

1'44.547

0.049 165.318 312
9 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 7

+0.806

1'44.552

0.005 165.311 312
10 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 8

+0.902

1'44.648

0.096 165.159 310
11 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30