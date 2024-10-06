MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia slashes Martin's lead with win, Acosta crashes
Francesco Bagnaia won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix after leading the race at Motegi from lights to flag, heading home Jorge Martin and thus closing to within 10 points of the Spaniard with four rounds left in the world championship.
Martin’s ride from a lowly 11th on the grid to within just over a second of Bagnaia by the end of the race was a successful damage limitation effort after a difficult weekend aboard his Pramac Ducati.
Polesitter Pedro Acosta (Tech3 KTM) crashed out of the race, just as he had when leading the Saturday sprint. This time the Spaniard was in second place when he tumbled, having already lost the lead to Bagnaia at the start. He was pushing the world champion hard for control of the race when his challenge ended on lap three.
The opening laps were a hectic affair, with several riders gaining and losing positions dramatically from their grid slots. Among these were Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Martin, who had qualified out of position in ninth and 11th respectively. Martin made it into second place as early as lap four, when he slipped past KTM’s Brand Binder.
Another fast starter was Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller, who rocketed from 14th to as high as fifth on lap two before fading again.
Moving in the other direction, just as in the sprint on Saturday, was front-row starter Maverick Vinales. The Aprilia rider found himself ninth on the first lap after contact with Marquez in the first corner. He proceeded to drop further back from there before ultimately falling on lap 13.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi also lost several spots after starting seventh and eighth respectively, before both set about recovery rides.
By lap five, most of this early jockeying was over, Acosta was circulating almost a lap down after his fall and the race had settled into an order.
Bagnaia led Martin by 1.4s at this point, the duo gaping the chasing pack led by Marquez, Binder and Enea Bastianini on the second red factory Ducati.
Binder appeared to be struggling with his race package and was only able to hold off Bastianini until lap 11.
After that move there were no further changes among the top four for the rest of the race. Bagnaia was able to keep Martin out of striking distance with a typical display of race management.
Likewise, Marquez also stayed just out of the threatening Bastianini’s reach, with neither able to do anything about the lead pair.
Late in the race, Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) demoted Binder to sixth place. The South African just clung on ahead of the recovering VR46 duo of Bezzecchi and di Giannantonio.
Aleix Espargaro salvaged a little joy for Aprilia with his ride to ninth place, leading a tight pack across the line. In his tow were Miller, Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Takaaki Nakagami.
LCR rider Nakagami thus finished in the points in his final home race as a full-time MotoGP rider, after being punted out by his team-mate in Saturday's sprint.
Luca Marini snatched two points further points for circuit owner Honda, while Raul Fernandez rounded out the scorers for Trackhouse Aprilia.
MotoGP Japanese GP - Race results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|24
|
42'09.790
|163.9
|25
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|24
|
+1.189
42'10.979
|1.189
|163.8
|20
|3
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|24
|
+3.822
42'13.612
|2.633
|163.7
|16
|4
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|24
|
+4.358
42'14.148
|0.536
|163.6
|13
|5
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|24
|
+17.940
42'27.730
|13.582
|162.8
|11
|6
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|24
|
+18.502
42'28.292
|0.562
|162.7
|10
|7
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|24
|
+19.371
42'29.161
|0.869
|162.7
|9
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|24
|
+20.199
42'29.989
|0.828
|162.6
|8
|9
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|24
|
+30.442
42'40.232
|10.243
|162.0
|7
|10
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|24
|
+31.184
42'40.974
|0.742
|161.9
|6
|11
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|24
|
+31.567
42'41.357
|0.383
|161.9
|5
|12
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|24
|
+32.299
42'42.089
|0.732
|161.9
|4
|13
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|24
|
+33.003
42'42.793
|0.704
|161.8
|3
|14
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|24
|
+35.974
42'45.764
|2.971
|161.6
|2
|15
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|24
|
+39.321
42'49.111
|3.347
|161.4
|1
|16
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|24
|
+40.839
42'50.629
|1.518
|161.3
|17
|R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing
|87
|Yamaha
|24
|
+59.547
43'09.337
|18.708
|160.1
|dnf
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|12
|
+12 Laps
23'15.798
|12 Laps
|148.5
|Retirement
|dnf
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|11
|
+13 Laps
19'33.809
|1 Lap
|161.9
|Accident
|dnf
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|6
|
+18 Laps
10'46.773
|5 Laps
|160.3
|Accident
|dnf
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|1
|
+23 Laps
1'58.511
|5 Laps
|145.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|0
|
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|0
|
|Accident
|View full results
