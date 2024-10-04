All Series

Practice report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops second practice as KTM threatens Ducati dominance

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the way in a dry second session at Motegi

Richard Asher
Upd:
Brad Binder was fastest for KTM Factory Racing in second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi today, while Ducati-mounted title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia also booked their spots in Saturday’s Qualifying 2.

With Pedro Acosta (Tech 3 KTM) fourth-fastest in the dry second session, there was some indication that Ducati will not have it all its own way this weekend. The KTMs showed they can give the Italian bikes a run for their money on top speed, an important metric at this circuit.

Watch: What We Learned on Friday | 2024 #JapaneseGP

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) clocked a late flier to go second-quickest, 0.033s shy of Binder’s 1m43.436s lap.

This was despite the Spaniard appearing frustrated and animated in the garage for much of the day, which began with an inconclusive damp squib of a Free Practice 1.

Martin (Pramac) was third quickest, with his nearest championship chaser Bagnaia (Ducati Team) only seventh.

Enea Bastianini, the rider third in the world championship standings, lost the front end of his Ducati at a high speed halfway through the session.

While the Italian walked away from the Turn 14 crash unscathed, his bike tumbled through the gravel and sustained a fair degree of damage. He did well to return to action before the chequered flag and ensure he would be in Q2 with the fifth-fastest time.

Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) was sixth-quickest ahead of Bagnaia, Alex Marquez (Gresini) and VR46 Ducati duo of Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi.  

Home rider Takaaki Nakagami, racing in Japan for the last time as a full-time MotoGP racer, had his LCR Honda inside the top 10 until the very final minute, but was bumped down to 12th at the last.

A frustrated Jack Miller (KTM) was unable to capitalise on the RC16's pace after crashing inside the last five minutes, and had to settle for 11th place on the timesheets.

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha Factory Racing) rounded out a top 14 that was covered by a single second.

MotoGP Japanese GP - Second practice results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 22

1'43.436

167.094 313
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 21

+0.033

1'43.469

0.033 167.041 308
3 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 24

+0.132

1'43.568

0.099 166.881 311
4 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 22

+0.147

1'43.583

0.015 166.857 314
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+0.169

1'43.605

0.022 166.822 312
6 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 22

+0.284

1'43.720

0.115 166.637 311
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

+0.318

1'43.754

0.034 166.582 315
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 22

+0.597

1'44.033

0.279 166.135 312
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 20

+0.646

1'44.082

0.049 166.057 310
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 25

+0.773

1'44.209

0.127 165.855 311
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 20

+0.803

1'44.239

0.030 165.807 310
12 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 25

+0.822

1'44.258

0.019 165.777 308
13 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 22

+0.890

1'44.326

0.068 165.669 310
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 24

+0.965

1'44.401

0.075 165.550 306
15 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 18

+1.034

1'44.470

0.069 165.440 313
16 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 20

+1.234

1'44.670

0.200 165.124 309
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 18

+1.249

1'44.685

0.015 165.101 311
18 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 17

+1.258

1'44.694

0.009 165.086 312
19 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 17

+1.433

1'44.869

0.175 164.811 310
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 21

+1.514

1'44.950

0.081 164.684 309
21 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 23

+1.682

1'45.118

0.168 164.420 308
22 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 19

+2.427

1'45.863

0.745 163.263 308
23 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 22

+3.280

1'46.716

0.853 161.958 307
View full results

