MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops second practice as KTM threatens Ducati dominance

Brad Binder was fastest for KTM Factory Racing in second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi today, while Ducati-mounted title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia also booked their spots in Saturday’s Qualifying 2.

With Pedro Acosta (Tech 3 KTM) fourth-fastest in the dry second session, there was some indication that Ducati will not have it all its own way this weekend. The KTMs showed they can give the Italian bikes a run for their money on top speed, an important metric at this circuit.

Watch: What We Learned on Friday | 2024 #JapaneseGP

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) clocked a late flier to go second-quickest, 0.033s shy of Binder’s 1m43.436s lap.

This was despite the Spaniard appearing frustrated and animated in the garage for much of the day, which began with an inconclusive damp squib of a Free Practice 1.

Martin (Pramac) was third quickest, with his nearest championship chaser Bagnaia (Ducati Team) only seventh.

Enea Bastianini, the rider third in the world championship standings, lost the front end of his Ducati at a high speed halfway through the session.

While the Italian walked away from the Turn 14 crash unscathed, his bike tumbled through the gravel and sustained a fair degree of damage. He did well to return to action before the chequered flag and ensure he would be in Q2 with the fifth-fastest time.

Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) was sixth-quickest ahead of Bagnaia, Alex Marquez (Gresini) and VR46 Ducati duo of Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi.

Home rider Takaaki Nakagami, racing in Japan for the last time as a full-time MotoGP racer, had his LCR Honda inside the top 10 until the very final minute, but was bumped down to 12th at the last.

A frustrated Jack Miller (KTM) was unable to capitalise on the RC16's pace after crashing inside the last five minutes, and had to settle for 11th place on the timesheets.

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha Factory Racing) rounded out a top 14 that was covered by a single second.

MotoGP Japanese GP - Second practice results: