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MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads the field at Motegi

The Gresini Ducati rider aced Friday Practice, with Ai Ogura the major casualty on home ground

Richard Asher
Edited:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Alex Marquez was the fastest man on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix, as all of the top championship contenders made it directly into Saturday's Qualifying 2 session. 

Home hero Ai Ogura, however, will need to go through the Qualifying 1 session in order to get his weekend back on track, as he failed to make the cut.

Before the session was even 10 minutes old, there had been considerable drama. While Fermin Aldeguer remained marooned in the Gresini garage, his Ducati undergoing work, both Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Luca Marini (Honda) fell off their respective locally-made mounts.

Next up, Ogura's Aprilia went pop in extrovert fashion, right in front of the pits. The latest Trackhouse technical failure dropped oil on the circuit, bringing out the red flags while the new Motegi surface was cleaned up.

After a quiet middle part of the session following the resumption, during which the riders experimented with various compounds in mild temperatures of around 23 degrees, the field began to push for their tickets into Q2 with around 20 minutes to go.

Bezzecchi, who looked more confident on track than he had for some time, landed the first blow, edging Acosta and Marc Marquez on the first round of attacking laps.

Championship leader Jorge Martin also had a solid lap in the bank and was stationed in fifth. Sixth and seventh were Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco, adding some credence to the idea that Honda's test work around Motegi could give its riders a slight leg up the leaderboard this weekend.

With a few minutes of the session left and the shadows lengthening in Japan, out went the riders once more for the final flurry of efforts on fresh softs. 

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Zarco's did not go well, as he suffered a heavy fall at the final corner, interrupting a promising Bezzecchi lap. But Alex Marquez most certainly did find form as he shot to the top of the timesheets with a minute remaining.

Behind him Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez and Bezzecchi all did more than enough to earn their direct tickets to Q2, despite Moreira also bringing out a yellow flag with a late crash. Martin was also comfortably in, with eighth-fastest time despite failing to improve on the last run.

Despite Zarco and Moreira tumbling, they managed to hang on to top 10 spots by the skin of their teeth, as Aldeguer and Ogura were unable to bump them out of Q2 with their last efforts. 

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia endured another Friday battle, failing to threaten the top 10 at all.

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 25

1'42.811

168.110
2 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 25

+0.076

1'42.887

0.076 167.986
3 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 24

+0.100

1'42.911

0.024 167.947
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 24

+0.218

1'43.029

0.118 167.754
5 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 23

+0.349

1'43.160

0.131 167.541
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 24

+0.386

1'43.197

0.037 167.481
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+0.419

1'43.230

0.033 167.428
8 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 23

+0.464

1'43.275

0.045 167.355
9 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 22

+0.495

1'43.306

0.031 167.304
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 22

+0.574

1'43.385

0.079 167.177
View full results

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