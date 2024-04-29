All Series
MotoGP Jerez Official Testing
Testing report

MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio topped the post-Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP test at Jerez on Monday, as Yamaha unveiled an overhauled M1.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marking the first in-season test of the 2024 campaign, the MotoGP paddock remained at Jerez for an eight-hour session on Monday.

Run in good conditions, VR46 Ducati rider Di Giannantonio led the way with Maverick Vinales chasing him on the factory Aprilia.

Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli completed the top three from Spanish GP winner Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati, while Alex Rins was 14th as Yamaha debuted its new M1.

Marc Marquez topped the opening hour of running after the session got underway at 10am local time, with the Gresini rider posting a 1m36.826s.

Despite not running a factory-spec Ducati, Marquez and Gresini still had much to test, with Monday’s session at Jerez the first opportunity for the partnership to evolve the bike based on the eight-time world champion’s comments from the first four rounds.

Bagnaia found his way to the top of the order in the second hour of running with a 1m36.589s, before Di Giannantonio took over at the end of hour three with a 1m36.405s.

This would stand as the benchmark for the session through to the chequered flag, with nobody troubling this as the outing came to a close.

Yamaha YZR-M1 of Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Yamaha YZR-M1 of Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Vinales got closest as he tested various new items, while also discovering that the bike he raced in the Spanish GP had a problem with it.

The Aprilia rider completed 80 laps compared to Di Giannantonio’s 70, while Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli was one of the busiest riders on the test day in third after 82 laps.

Bagnaia was fourth from Spanish GP rival Marquez in fifth, while Brad Binder completed the top six for KTM ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Gresini’s Alex Marquez, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Yamaha stole most of the headlines on Monday as it unveiled its radically different bike, which featured – among other things – new aerodynamics, a new chassis, swingarm and electronic settings.

Alex Rins was 14th, 0.619s off the pace, while team-mate Fabio Quartararo was 18th.

Honda also had a new bike concept to try on Monday, with Takaaki Nakagami the leading HRC runner in 16th and Joan Mir the top factory team Honda runner in 21st.

Pos. Rider Team Time/Gap Laps  
1 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  VR46 Team 1'36"405 70  
2 Spain Maverick Vinales  Aprilia Racing +0"087 80  
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Pramac Racing +0"122 82  
4 Italy Pecco Bagnaia  Ducati Team +0"184 43  
5 Spain Marc Marquez  Gresini Racing +0"232 71  
6 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM Factory +0"234 64  
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia Racing +0"339 66  
8 Spain Alex Márquez  Gresini Racing +0"371 73  
9 Italy Enea Bastianini  Ducati Team +0"387 65  
10 Spain Jorge Martin  Pramac Racing +0"488 71  
11 Spain Pedro Acosta  Tech3 +0"488 75  
12 Spain Raul Fernandez  Trackhouse Racing +0"500 66  
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi  VR46 Team +0"515 78  
14 Spain Alex Rins  Yamaha Factory +0"619 73  
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  Trackhouse Racing +0"658 74  
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  LCR Honda +0"921 83  
17 Australia Jack Miller  KTM Factory +0"960 73  
18 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha Factory +1"033 84  
19 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM Test +1"116 68  
20 France Johann Zarco  LCR Honda +1"251 88  
21 Spain Joan Mir  Repsol Honda +1"379 62  
22 Spain Augusto Fernandez  Tech3 +1"445 65  
23 Italy Luca Marini  Repsol Honda +1"748 72  
24 Italy Lorenzo Savadori  Aprilia Test +2"437 60

Miller "struggling" to get luck turning his way after Spain MotoGP exit
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Lewis Duncan
