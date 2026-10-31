MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Full starting grid after Jorge Martin's withdrawal

Check out the full starting grid for the Malaysian Grand Prix, which marks round 19 of the 2026 MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:48 AM

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Race start

Photo by: Asif Zubairi

Alex Marquez will start the Malaysian Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in Saturday's qualifying session.

The Gresini rider is chasing back-to-back MotoGP wins at Sepang following his triumph in the 2025 edition of the row.

He will be joined on the front row of the grid by elder brother and factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez, who now holds a 19-point lead in the championship.

His nearest title rival Jorge Martin attempted to race in Sepang but was eventually forced to withdraw from the weekend before qualifying. The Spaniard has returned home to undergo treatment with the aim of returning in next weekend's Qatar GP.

Joining the Marquez brothers on the front row of the grid will be KTM's Pedro Acosta, who secured his second career sprint win at Sepang on Saturday.

Ai Ogura will lead Aprilia's depleted line-up in fourth, just ahead of factory rider Marco Bezzecchi. VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio will complete the second row.

Enea Bastianini will take the start from seventh, ahead of Honda's top runner Johann Zarco.

Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia will line up ninth and 10th respectively.

Only 20 riders will take part in the Malaysian GP, with Raul Fernandez joining Martin in the list of absentees. Like Martin, Fernandez also travelled to Sepang following his injury, but pulled out of the weekend after less than a handful of laps on Friday.

Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu are also skipping the race, but their respective teams Gresini and Pramac are fielding replacement riders (Iker Lecuona and Augusto Fernandez).

MotoGP Malaysian GP - Full starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 73 Alex Márquez Ducati 1'56.493 - 2 93 Marc Márquez Ducati 1'56.563 0.070 3 37 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'56.577 0.084 4 79 Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'56.617 0.124 5 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'56.668 0.175 6 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'56.842 0.349 7 23 Enea Bastianini KTM 1'56.970 0.477 8 5 Johann Zarco Honda 1'57.016 0.523 9 21 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'57.268 0.775 10 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.287 0.794 11 36 Joan Mir Honda 1'57.343 0.850 12 12 Maverick Viñales KTM 1'57.737 1.244 13 10 Luca Marini Honda 1'57.623 1.130 14 11 Diogo Moreira Honda 1'57.733 1.240 15 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'58.127 1.634 16 43 Jack Miller Yamaha 1'58.148 1.655 17 42 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'58.155 1.662 18 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'58.219 1.726 19 27 Iker Lecuona Ducati 1'58.456 1.963 20 47 Augusto Fernández Yamaha 1'58.855 2.362

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