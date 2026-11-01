Race report

MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marc Marquez takes dominant win to inch closer to title

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Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 7:46 AM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MOHD RASFAN-AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez scored a commanding victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix to move a step closer to sealing the 2026 MotoGP title, with Aprilia failing to finish on the podium.

The factory Ducati rider gained the lead at the start and built a buffer in the first half of the race, aided by his younger brother Alex Marquez acting as a rear-gunner.

While Pedro Acosta was able to pass the Gresini rider on lap 10 following a lengthy battle, he had no answer to Marc Marquez, who cruised to the finish to claim his seventh grand prix win of the season.

The result moves him 44 points clear of injured Jorge Martin and 72 in front of Marco Bezzecchi, meaning he could wrap up the 2026 title as early as next week’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Still compromised by a shoulder injury he sustained at the Catalan GP, Alex Marquez had to settle for third position, but he successfully kept Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi at bay during the middle of the race.

When the 20-lap Sepang contest got underway, Marc Marquez made the best launch from second on the grid, streaking past polesitter Alex Marquez on the run down to Turn 1.

The Gresini rider retaliated under braking for Turn 4 but ran too deep into the right-hander, allowing the reigning champion to retake the position.

Behind the leading duo, Ai Ogura initially moved up to third on the Trackhouse Aprilia, before dropping behind Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi in quick succession.

Acosta then closed the gap to Alex Marquez, putting the reigning Malaysian GP winner under serious pressure. But despite clearly being the faster of the two, the sprint winner struggled to complete a pass on him, allowing Marc Marquez to pull away at the front.

It wasn’t until the midpoint of the race on lap 10 that Acosta was finally able to make a move, by which point his 2027 team-mate had built an advantage of 1.7s.

Marquez immediately picked up his pace after Acosta moved to second, extending his lead to well over two seconds.

On lap 14, Acosta gained four tenths on the race leader, but Marquez responded to his pace on the following tour, with the KTM rider unable to keep up with his countryman’s speed.

Marquez eventually took the chequered flag with a comfortable margin of 4.1s, scoring his 80th premier class win and boosting his chances of a 10th world title.

Acosta completed a double podium in second following his sprint win on Saturday, while Alex Marquez rounded out the top three.

Factory Aprilia rider Bezzecchi initially remained within strike distance of Alex Marquez, briefly edging ahead of the Gresini rider on lap 10. But he couldn’t complete the move on the Spaniard and fell into the clutches of Trackhouse rider Ogura.

The two then engaged in a fierce battle for fourth, making heavy contact at the start of lap 18. Ogura eventually got the better of his team-mate to take fourth, while Bezzecchi ran off the track on the final lap and dropped to sixth, behind the Tech3 KTM of Enea Bastianini.

More to follow

RACE

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 20

40'14.236

25 2 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 20

+4.172

40'18.408

4.172 20 3 A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+5.955

40'20.191

1.783 16 4 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 20

+6.759

40'20.995

0.804 13 5 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 20

+10.896

40'25.132

4.137 11 6 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

+11.259

40'25.495

0.363 10 7 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 20

+17.724

40'31.960

6.465 9 8 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 20

+17.790

40'32.026

0.066 8 9 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+23.729

40'37.965

5.939 7 10 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 20

+25.097

40'39.333

1.368 6 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+25.826

40'40.062

0.729 5 12 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 20

+27.063

40'41.299

1.237 4 13 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 20

+32.960

40'47.196

5.897 3 14 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 20

+34.597

40'48.833

1.637 2 15 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 20

+38.446

40'52.682

3.849 1 16 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 20

+43.327

40'57.563

4.881 dnf J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 17

+3 Laps

35'17.309

3 Laps Retirement dnf D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 14

+6 Laps

29'46.196

3 Laps Retirement dnf J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 9

+11 Laps

18'42.571

5 Laps Retirement dnf A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha 1

+19 Laps

3'40.908

8 Laps Retirement View full results

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