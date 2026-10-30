Practice report

MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Marc Marquez tops practice as Martin ends Friday early

Marc Marquez has topped Friday practice while Jorge Martin will have to go through Q1 at the Malaysia GP

Richard Asher

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 8:36 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez survived a fall to go fastest on Friday at Sepang, while his injured title rival Jorge Martin curtailed his running and will have to navigate Q1 if he continues to compete on Saturday.

The first half of the session was unremarkable in terms of the timesheets, with Fabio Di Giannantonio finding his way to the top of them early aboard the VR46 Ducati.

In that period, nearly all riders were simply putting in laps with the soft rear tyre as they prepared for the racing later in the weekend. It was noticeable that the bikes looked nervous around the Sepang circuit, with Jack Miller an early faller.

Another to endure a fright on the first run was Martin, who saved a scary moment in a fast left-hander. Shortly thereafter, he brought his factory Aprilia into the box and disappeared into the depths of the garage. Not long after that, the team confirmed that his day was done. Martin would focus on taking care of his broken wrist and worry about qualifying in Q1 on Saturday - if at all.

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Seventeen minutes into the session, world championship leader Marquez bit the dust as he dropped the factory Ducati at the final corner. It was a low-speed incident, but another suggestion that track conditions were not easy. Marquez got going on his second bike soon enough, but continued to look a skittish presence on the circuit.

With 20 minutes to go, the riders began to venture out on fresh soft tyres in a bid to ensure they made Q2 on Saturday. Marquez quickly gave then a formidable target by registering a time of exactly 1m57s. Almost a second to the good at that point, it was over to his rivals to respond as they got up to speed on fresh rubber.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez briefly threatened Marc's time with three red sectors with eight minutes to go, but lost out in the last split to stop the clocks just over a tenth shy in second place.

That was as close as anybody got for the rest of the session, as yellow flags at crucial times made it a challenge to register a legitimate lap time.

Marc, meanwhile, did not even take a fresh set of tyres, feeling safe enough to turn his final run into a mini-test of his suspension settings.

Ai Ogura led Aprilia's charge by finding the third-fastest time, with Noale's other remaining fit representative, Marco Bezzecchi, booking a Q2 spot with the sixth-quickest lap.

Pedro Acosta (KTM) made Q2 easily with fourth-quickest time, which was no surprise. More unusual was both Tech3 KTM riders making the cut, with Enea Bastianini seventh and Maverick Vinales eighth.

The VR46 Ducati pair of Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli also made it through, in fifth and ninth respectively, while Joan Mir produced an excellent performance on his comeback from illness to snare the 10th-quickest time.

The late yellow flags were caused first by Bastianini falling with four minutes to go and then by two men who were still trying to scramble into the top 10: Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia. Crashing put paid to that dream, but both will be among the favourites to progress from Q1 on Saturday morning.

MotoGP Malaysian GP - Practice results

FiP

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 18

1'57.000

170.553 333 2 A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.109

1'57.109

0.109 170.395 336 3 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 20

+0.167

1'57.167

0.058 170.310 334 4 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 18

+0.380

1'57.380

0.213 170.001 338 5 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 19

+0.442

1'57.442

0.062 169.911 333 6 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

+0.475

1'57.475

0.033 169.864 333 7 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 15

+0.545

1'57.545

0.070 169.763 337 8 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 17

+0.547

1'57.547

0.002 169.760 334 9 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 21

+0.582

1'57.582

0.035 169.709 333 10 J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 15

+0.618

1'57.618

0.036 169.657 337 11 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 16

+0.805

1'57.805

0.187 169.388 336 12 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 14

+0.807

1'57.807

0.002 169.385 337 13 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 16

+0.913

1'57.913

0.106 169.233 336 14 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 17

+1.161

1'58.161

0.248 168.878 331 15 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 18

+1.192

1'58.192

0.031 168.833 331 16 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 17

+1.208

1'58.208

0.016 168.810 332 17 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 17

+1.462

1'58.462

0.254 168.448 334 18 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+1.499

1'58.499

0.037 168.396 337 19 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 19

+1.604

1'58.604

0.105 168.247 330 20 A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha 16

+2.376

1'59.376

0.772 167.159 329 21 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 3

+2.670

1'59.670

0.294 166.748 336 View full results

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