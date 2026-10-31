Race report
MotoGP Malaysian GP
MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead, allowing his fellow Spaniards to battle for the win
Richard Asher
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 7:28 AM
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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pedro Acosta claimed his second career sprint victory with a win for KTM in an edgy Saturday race at Sepang.
World championship leader Marc Marquez extended his advantage over the absent Jorge Martin to 19 points by taking second place.
More to follow...
SPRINT
All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 10
20'04.098
12 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 10
+0.578
20'04.676
0.578 9 3 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 10
+1.310
20'05.408
0.732 7 4 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 10
+1.793
20'05.891
0.483 6 5 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 10
+5.053
20'09.151
3.260 5 6 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 10
+8.330
20'12.428
3.277 4 7 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 10
+8.484
20'12.582
0.154 3 8 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 10
+9.001
20'13.099
0.517 2 9 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 10
+9.101
20'13.199
0.100 1 10 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 10
+9.545
20'13.643
0.444 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 10
+10.076
20'14.174
0.531 12 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 10
+12.250
20'16.348
2.174 13 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 10
+12.715
20'16.813
0.465 14 A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha 10
+14.878
20'18.976
2.163 15 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 10
+1'42.843
21'46.941
1'27.965 16 J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 10
+1'43.826
21'47.924
0.983 17 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 10
+1'45.065
21'49.163
1.239 18 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 10
+1'56.425
22'00.523
11.360 dnf A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 2
+8 Laps
5'30.706
8 Laps Retirement dnf J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 2
+8 Laps
4'18.066
Retirement View full results
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