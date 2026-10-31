Race report

MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint

Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead, allowing his fellow Spaniards to battle for the win

Richard Asher

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 7:28 AM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Pedro Acosta claimed his second career sprint victory with a win for KTM in an edgy Saturday race at Sepang.

World championship leader Marc Marquez extended his advantage over the absent Jorge Martin to 19 points by taking second place.

More to follow...

SPRINT

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM RC16 KTM 10

20'04.098

12 2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+0.578

20'04.676

0.578 9 3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 10

+1.310

20'05.408

0.732 7 4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 10

+1.793

20'05.891

0.483 6 5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+5.053

20'09.151

3.260 5 6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+8.330

20'12.428

3.277 4 7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+8.484

20'12.582

0.154 3 8 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+9.001

20'13.099

0.517 2 9 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+9.101

20'13.199

0.100 1 10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+9.545

20'13.643

0.444 11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 10

+10.076

20'14.174

0.531 12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 10

+12.250

20'16.348

2.174 13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+12.715

20'16.813

0.465 14 Spain A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 10

+14.878

20'18.976

2.163 15 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+1'42.843

21'46.941

1'27.965 16 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+1'43.826

21'47.924

0.983 17 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+1'45.065

21'49.163

1.239 18 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+1'56.425

22'00.523

11.360 dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 2

+8 Laps

5'30.706

8 Laps Retirement dnf Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 2

+8 Laps

4'18.066

Retirement View full results

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