MotoGP Spanish GP

MotoGP miscalculated Spanish GP attendance by over 100,000 people

MotoGP has admitted a miscalculation in declaring its trackside audience for the Spanish Grand Prix, having got the figure wrong by over 100,000 people.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Fans

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It was initially reported that under 300,000 spectators made their way to the Jerez circuit for the fourth round of the 2024 season to watch home favourites Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta, among others, battle it out for victory.

This made the Spanish GP the most-watched MotoGP event in the series' history, eclipsing the record set by the French Grand Prix last year.

But late on Monday night, MotoGP issued a correction, revealing that only 181,289 fans were present at Jerez over the course of the race weekend on 26-28 April.

This still makes the 2024 event the most-attended race at Jerez in almost 10 years, but it is still some way off the all-time French GP record.

Le Mans welcomed 278,805 spectators in 2023 and is again set to feature packed grandstands as it prepares to host the fifth round of the season on 12 May.

MotoGP publicly apologised for the mistake in a statement, explaining the error.

"At the 2024 Spanish GP, MotoGP published news that the event had become the best-attended Grand Prix ever, beating the previous attendance record.

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"There was a miscalculation in attendance numbers and in our eagerness to celebrate the atmosphere at the event, we published incorrect figures just ahead of the MotoGP race. We apologise for our mistake.

"The correct weekend attendance figure for the event is 181,289, which is not a new record but does make it the best attended Grand Prix at Jerez for nearly a decade, continuing the positive trend of audience and attendance figures the sport is currently enjoying.

"The 2024 Spanish GP will also be on Best Of playlists for many years to come after an all-time classic clash of the titans. We hope everyone who attended and watched around the world, enjoyed the incredible race weekend in Andalucia.

"MotoGP heads for Le Mans next, which now retains the record as host to the best-attended event in MotoGP history thanks to the 278,805 people who attended the 2023 French Grand Prix."

Dorna's chief commercial officer Dan Rossomondo also shared the same statement on Twitter/X, while adding: "I am sorry we made a hash of this. Especially sorry because it was a special few days."

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
