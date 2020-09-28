MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP

shares
comments
Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP
By:

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami feels he had a “great opportunity to win” the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, but sluggish opening laps meant he got stuck behind Ducatis.

The Japanese rider had pace comparable with the frontrunners during the race-simulation FP4 session on Saturday, but gave himself work to do in the race after qualifying.

Nakagami didn’t make up any places in the first two laps, dropping to 12th position from lap three to 12 behind the KTM’s of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. Once clear of them by lap 15, Nakagami struggled to find a way past the works Ducati of Danilo Petrucci owing to the Desmosedici being slower mid-corner than the Honda – which killed the LCR rider’s acceleration onto the main straight – and failed to overcome the two Pramac bikes.

Nakagami believes he was “too gentle” on his tyres in the first three laps and could have fought Fabio Quartararo for victory having ended up just 3.6s adrift in seventh.

“At the end of the race I think I was absolutely [the] fastest man because I still had a lot of grip on the rear because I managed good at the start of the race,” said Nakagami. “But I was behind Ducatis again and I couldn’t overtake because mid-corner I was so fast but they are a bit slower. So, you have to stop mid-corner and then you lose the acceleration.

“I couldn’t overtake them. To end up P7 I was very disappointed because just from the top I’m less than three seconds [back], 3.6s, which means I think in this race we had a great opportunity to win the race. But in the end, P7 for me is nothing.”

Read Also:

Elaborating on his early-race struggles, Nakagami admits he was having difficulties under braking.

“At the beginning of the race, I think the first three laps, I was not strong on the braking,” he added. “Maybe I saved the tyre too much. I have to improve the beginning of the race because I lose the gap too much, then from the second part of the race to the end I’ve always got good pace, I’m not dropping so much and I’m able to manage the tyres good.

“I was too gentle in the beginning of the race. It cost [me] a lot.”

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

Previous article

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP

F1 drivers call for changes to Sochi's "worst corner"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers call for changes to Sochi's "worst corner"

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: FIA changing rules to "keep the racing exciting"

Latest news

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race

KTM's Binder: Final Barcelona laps like "riding in the rain"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder: Final Barcelona laps like "riding in the rain"

Trending

1
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Russian GP

3
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for changes to Sochi's "worst corner"

4
MotoGP

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise

5
MotoGP

KTM's Binder: Final Barcelona laps like "riding in the rain"

Latest news

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP
MGP

Nakagami missed a “great opportunity” to win Catalan GP

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed
MGP

Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race
MGP

The epic sophomore showdown brewing in the MotoGP title race

KTM's Binder: Final Barcelona laps like "riding in the rain"
MGP

KTM's Binder: Final Barcelona laps like "riding in the rain"

Morbidelli “positive” to be “angry” about missed podium
MGP

Morbidelli “positive” to be “angry” about missed podium

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.