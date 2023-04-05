MotoGP names former NBA boss Dan Rossomondo as new commercial head

Following Arroyo’s departure earlier this year, Rossomondo arrives at Dorna, the MotoGP promoter and organiser, after 15 years working at the NBA, having most recently held the position of senior vice president for global partnerships and media.

Before joining the NBA back in 2004, he worked for the promotions department of Madison Square Garden in New York and for the entertainment agency IMG.

In the NBA, Rossomondo also held roles related to marketing, where he oversaw international business development and sales to the media.

Rossomondo, born in New Jersey, is expected to make his debut in the MotoGP paddock next week, for the Americas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

In addition to directing MotoGP’s commercial department, Rossomondo will also lead the group in charge of the digital business, aiming to expand its presence and scope.

It comes at a key time for MotoGP, following the introduction of the new sprint race weekend format in 2023.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing, race start Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP bosses remain confident of the increasing popularity of the series, especially now the new weekend format has been installed, with the aim of recruiting Rossomondo to lead the commercial success of the format changes.

The move to launch the MotoGP sprint race weekend format had received a mixed reaction from the riders, mostly notably from 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo who disagreed with the format compared to some of his rivals, while the reaction to the new format has also been very positive, particularly from television rights holders, sponsors and fans.

The MotoGP sprint race format will continue at every event on the 2023 calendar, with potential modifications assessed after the first set of races.

The next MotoGP round, the Americas GP, takes place on 14-16 April before the series heads back to Europe for the Spanish GP at Jerez on 28-30 April.