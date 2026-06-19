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MotoGP not in talks over more Adelaide-style street circuits

Adelaide could end up being the only street circuit on the MotoGP calendar in the coming years

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
2027Adelaide

Adelaide circuit

MotoGP is not currently holding any discussions over adding further street circuits to the calendar, with the series stressing that Adelaide will remain a standalone case for the foreseeable future. 

Earlier this year, the championship sparked a major debate by announcing that Adelaide will replace the popular Phillip Island Circuit as the venue for the Australian Grand Prix in 2027.

The proposed event will see the next-generation 850cc bikes racing around the city centre and Victoria Park, on a site previously used by Formula 1 from 1985 to 1995.

Following initial concerns from fans about rider safety at a fully urban venue, MotoGP had already clarified that the Adelaide project didn’t mark a shift to broader city-based tracks.

Now, MotoGP SEG sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta has reiterated that position, revealing that the series is not discussing the possibility of replicating that concept in other cities at present.

“There are two very distinct sorts of scenarios,” Ezpeleta told select media at Brno.

“One is Buenos Aires, which is a huge opportunity for us with an urban population of 14 million people, and a permanent circuit in the centre of that. 

“That is easier than something like Adelaide, where there's a specific geographical feat about the city where they can build something and take it down. 

“With regards to Adelaide, we're not having any other conversation like that at the moment.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“The world has to sort of see what that looks like, and it's an incredible opportunity also for MotoGP to showcase that it is possible.

“We're really, really excited, but we're not having any other conversations like that.”

Under new owner Liberty Media, MotoGP is pushing on bringing the series closer to fans, with the addition of both the Adelaide street circuit and the revamped permanent track in Argentina’s capital city a part of the same strategy.

Separately, Liberty is also exploring the possibility of bringing MotoGP to Miami, which has become an important commercial destination for F1.

MotoGP is indeed holding discussions to race at the Miami Autodrome in the long term, but Ezpeleta clarified that he doesn’t view the Florida venue as a bona fide street circuit.

“I consider Miami and Adelaide very different,” he said, referring to the temporary circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium.

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