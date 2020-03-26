MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Assessing MotoGP's squeezed schedule plan

shares
comments
Podcast: Assessing MotoGP's squeezed schedule plan
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 7:01 PM

The 2020 MotoGP season is currently on an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the first five races now pushed out of their original slots.

MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM have been proactive during this time, with a provisional calendar already published, while various plans have been mooted on how MotoGP can have as full a championship season as possible when racing does finally resume.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan to discuss these plans and how viable they truly are and whether they think more races will be cancelled. 

 

Just a note, this was recorded a day prior to the announcement that the Spanish Grand Prix had been postponed. 

Read Also:

Also on the podcast, Uri and Lewis talk about Jorge Lorenzo’s (hopefully) impending wildcard outing at the Catalan Grand Prix with Yamaha and just what he hopes to gain from it – and if it is even the right thing to be doing.

The Tank Slappers Podcast is Autosport and the Motorsport Network’s podcast for all things two-wheeled, and can be found on iTunes via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify – simply search ‘Tank Slappers’.

