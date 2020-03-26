Podcast: Assessing MotoGP's squeezed schedule plan

MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM have been proactive during this time, with a provisional calendar already published, while various plans have been mooted on how MotoGP can have as full a championship season as possible when racing does finally resume.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont and Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan to discuss these plans and how viable they truly are and whether they think more races will be cancelled.

Just a note, this was recorded a day prior to the announcement that the Spanish Grand Prix had been postponed.

Also on the podcast, Uri and Lewis talk about Jorge Lorenzo’s (hopefully) impending wildcard outing at the Catalan Grand Prix with Yamaha and just what he hopes to gain from it – and if it is even the right thing to be doing.

