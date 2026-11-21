MotoGP Portuguese GP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full starting grid

Check out the starting grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix, which marks the penultimate round of the 2026 MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 7:44 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi will start the Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position after setting a record-breaking MotoGP lap in Saturday's qualifying at Portimao.

Having already won the sprint race, the factory Aprilia rider will be hoping to achieve his first double win of 2026.

The Italian will be joined on the front row by the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marquez may have crashed out of the sprint race, but he can seal the 2026 MotoGP title as long as he finishes inside the top nine, regardless of how his championship rivals Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin fare.

While Bezzecchi has enjoyed strong form at Portimao, his team-mate Martin has struggled all weekend, and will start the race down in seventh.

The second row of the grid will be led by Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez, who finished a strong second in Saturday's sprint.

Alex Marquez will line up in fifth for Gresini, while KTM's Pedro Acosta will take the start from sixth.

Behind Martin, Fermin Aldeguer will go from eighth on the grid, while Johann Zarco will complete the third row.

A full grid of 22 riders will race in Portugal, just two weeks after a Qatar GP which featured only 16 starters. However, Tech3's Maverick Vinales will be absent from the race due to his persistent injury-related woes, with Pol Espargaro standing in for him again.

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Pos Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'37.201 - 2 93 Marc Marquez Ducati 1'37.695 0.494 3 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'37.823 0.622 4 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 1'38.117 0.916 5 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 1'38.262 1.061 6 37 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'38.304 1.103 7 89 Jorge Martin Aprilia 1'38.314 1.113 8 54 Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 1'38.515 1.314 9 5 Johann Zarco Honda 1'38.630 1.429 10 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'38.706 1.505 11 11 Diogo Moreira Honda 1'38.867 1.666 12 27 Iker Lecuona Ducati 1'39.094 1.893 13 43 Jack Miller Yamaha 1'41.850 4.649 14 10 Luca Marini Honda 1'41.886 4.685 15 79 Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'41.934 4.733 16 47 Augusto Fernandez Yamaha 1'42.319 5.118 17 96 Jake Dixon Honda 1'42.385 5.184 18 44 Pol Espargaro KTM 1'42.599 5.398 19 42 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'42.796 5.595 20 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'42.966 5.765 21 21 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'48.767 11.566 22 23 Enea Bastianini KTM 1'51.233 14.032

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