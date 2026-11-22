Race report
MotoGP Portuguese GP
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez crowned 2026 champion as Marco Bezzecchi wins tense race
Aprilia locks out the podium but Ducati rider Marquez steals the show at Portimao
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 1:49 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez sealed the 2026 MotoGP title with a conservative ride to eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix, as Marco Bezzecchi led a 1-2-3 finish for Aprilia.
Having missed out on a chance to seal the title in both the Qatar Grand Prix and the Portimao sprint, Marquez only needed to finish inside the top nine on Sunday to secure the championship.
While the Ducati rider led the race on the opening lap with a rapid getaway, he quickly dropped down the order, taking a safe approach following his surprise crash in Saturday’s contest.
Although Bezzecchi recovered from a poor start to complete a double win at Portimao, with Jorge Martin finishing right behind second, it wasn’t enough to deny Marquez a title that had seemed inevitable since Martin’s crash at Phillip Island last month.
Crossing the finish line in eighth, the Spaniard claimed his eighth MotoGP title, surpassing former rival Valentino Rossi and drawing level with Giacomo Agostini as the most successful rider in premier class history.
Including his titles in the 125cc and 250cc categories, Marquez now has 10 world championships to his name, putting him third on the all-time list behind Agostini (15) and Angel Nieto (13).
At the start of the race, Marquez made a brilliant launch from second on the grid, muscling past polesitter Bezzecchi to grab the lead. Bezzecchi, meanwhile, continued to tumble down the order on the opening lap, dropping as low as fifth as Raul Fernandez grabbed second.
Meanwhile, Martin was on the move from seventh on the grid, jumping to fourth at the start before passing a recovering Bezzecchi under braking at the start of lap 2.
This left three Aprilias chasing race leader Marquez, who had initially opened up a gap on the opening lap as his rivals fought among themselves.
But the Ducati rider suddenly lost pace as the second lap began, with Fernandez, Martin and Bezzecchi all passing him in quick succession to establish an Aprilia 1-2-3.
Among the three, Fernandez initially appeared as the quickest Aprilia, before Bezzecchi surged to the front, passing both Martin and Fernandez to take the lead on lap 15.
Meanwhile, Marquez continued to drop down the order, losing further places to di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura and Brad Binder over the next 15 laps. This left him in ninth place - the minimum place he needed to secure to put the championship out of his rivals’ hands. As long as Martin was not winning the race, even a 14th place would have sufficed in their title battle.
While Aprilia appeared to discuss manufacturer orders to orchestrate the result and keep Martin in the title fight, Bezzecchi was ultimately never asked to order position, having built a comfortable lead of three seconds.
Bezzecchi went on to win the race with a comfortable margin to make it three victories in four races, with Martin taking the chequered flag in second after fending off a late attack from Fernandez.
VR46’s Di Giannantonio wound up fourth on the best of the Ducatis, beating the Trackhouse Aprilia of Ai Ogura, who had started the race down in 15th.
Fermin Aldeguer was sixth for Gresini, while LCR’s Diogo Moreira was set to finish seventh until he crashed on the penultimate lap, elevating Binder.
Marquez eventually crossed the finish line in eighth to cement his position as one of the greatest riders in the history of motorcycle racing, completing an incredible recovery from the summer where he faced a 102-point deficit to then-championship leader Bezzecchi.
Honda’s Luca Marini and Francesco Bagnaia’s stand-in Iker Lecuona completed the top 10.
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