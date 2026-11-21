Race report

MotoGP Portuguese GP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marco Marquez crashes with title in sight Marco Bezzecchi wins sprint

Marquez's title triumph delayed as a crash in the sprint keeps Martin and Bezzecchi in the fight

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 21, 2026, 3:04 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi claimed a dominant victory in the 2026 Portuguese Grand Prix sprint, while Marc Marquez spectacularly crashed out on the penultimate lap while in a position to seal the title.

Marquez seemed to have the championship in the bag as the half-distance race at Portimao neared its conclusion, with the factory Ducati rider holding third place behind the Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.

But amid light rain falling at Portimao, Marquez tucked the front end of his Ducati at Turn 7 with just over a lap to run, in a bizarre twist to the title fight.

With Bezzecchi winning the race from pole and Jorge Martin finishing fifth on the factory Ducati, the championship fight will now continue into Sunday’s full-distance race.

With 62 points still available, Marquez now holds a 55-point lead over Martin and a 62-point advantage over Bezzecchi in the standings.

At the start of the race, Bezzecchi pulled away cleanly from pole position to get the holeshot into Turn 1, while Raul Fernandez jumped from fourth to second after passing both Fabio di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez.

While the two Aprilia riders started checking out at the front on lap 2, Marquez and di Giannantonio battled for the final spot on the podium, with the VR46 rider briefly grabbing third before Marquez struck back to reclaim the position.

Alex Marquez then took advantage of the battle to overtake di Giannantonio, emerging as a reargunner for his brother on the factory Ducati.

Meanwhile, Martin got shuffled back to seventh after making a strong launch, the factory Aprilia rider failing to make sustained progress to keep the championship picture alive.

The 28-year-old passed KTM’s Pedro Acosta on the second lap to move up to second, only for his countryman to demote him on the following tour.

Four laps from the finish, di Giannantonio made a mistake at Turn 1, allowing both Acosta and Martin to come through. But even sixth place wasn’t going to be enough for Martin to keep the title fight.

However, the complexion of the sprint suddenly changed on the penultimate tour when Marquez made a rare error at Turn 7 and slid out of third place, just as he was preparing to celebrate the title.

As such, Bezzecchi cruised to the finish to cling on to his championship hopes, with Trackhouse rider Fernandez finishing second to complete an Aprilia 1-2.

Alex Marquez claimed the final spot on the podium in third place ahead of Acosta, while Martin salvaged a fifth place finish.

SPRINT

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1

M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team

72 Aprilia 12

19'48.999

12 2

R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team

25 Aprilia 12

+8.378

19'57.377

8.378 9 3

A. Marquez Gresini Racing

73 Ducati 12

+11.568

20'00.567

3.190 7 4

P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37 KTM 12

+11.888

20'00.887

0.320 6 5

J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team

89 Aprilia 12

+12.058

20'01.057

0.170 5 6

A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team

79 Aprilia 12

+12.217

20'01.216

0.159 4 7

F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46

49 Ducati 12

+12.658

20'01.657

0.441 3 8

F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing

20 Yamaha 12

+18.392

20'07.391

5.734 2 9

I. Lecuona Ducati Team

27 Ducati 12

+19.077

20'08.076

0.685 1 10

J. Miller Pramac Racing

43 Yamaha 12

+19.467

20'08.466

0.390 11

E. Bastianini Tech 3

23 KTM 12

+21.898

20'10.897

2.431 12

J. Dixon Honda HRC

96 Honda 12

+22.380

20'11.379

0.482 13

P. Espargaro Tech 3

44 KTM 12

+22.569

20'11.568

0.189 14

A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing

42 Yamaha 12

+26.136

20'15.135

3.567 15

L. Marini Honda HRC

10 Honda 12

+27.065

20'16.064

0.929 16

F. Morbidelli Team VR46

21 Ducati 12

+1'39.024

21'28.023

1'11.959 dnf

M. Marquez Ducati Team

93 Ducati 10

+2 Laps

17'11.671

2 Laps Accident dnf

B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33 KTM 8

+4 Laps

13'41.831

2 Laps Accident dnf

J. Zarco Team LCR

5 Honda 7

+5 Laps

12'32.272

1 Lap Accident dnf

F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing

54 Ducati 6

+6 Laps

12'34.737

1 Lap Retirement dnf

A. Fernandez Pramac Racing

47 Yamaha 3

+9 Laps

5'54.271

3 Laps Retirement dnf

D. Moreira Team LCR

11 Honda 3

+9 Laps

6'18.802

24.531 Retirement View full results

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