MotoGP Portuguese GP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Alex Marquez fastest on Friday as title protagonists all make Q2

Marco Bezzecchi showed ominous pace ahead of the weekend

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 4:29 PM

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Alex Marquez led the way on Friday at Portimao, topping the timesheets for Gresini Ducati. But the most important story was that the three men in contention for the world championship all made it directly into Saturday's Q2 session.

Clear title favourite Marc Marquez was comfortably inside the cut-off zone, with sixth-fastest time aboard the factory Ducati. His nearest rival, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, had to battle to make the top 10 - but registered a lap good enough to squeeze in with a minute to go.

The third man in the title fight, if only mathematically, Marco Bezzecchi, appeared to be the class of the field at Portimao on Friday despite only posting the third-fastest time behind Alex and Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati).

Aprilia's Bezzecchi topped the morning Free Practice 1 session, then led the way for much of the afternoon despite not opting to take a soft front tyre until his very last run. He looked on course to shatter Marc Marquez's three-year-old lap record with his final lap, only to lose out in the final sector. His place inside the top 10 was never in doubt, however, and the 2025 Portimao winner looks a strong bet for the races on the weekend.

Bezzecchi was so relaxed on Friday afternoon that he even found time to wave to Marc Marquez's on-board camera whilst following the Spaniard around the challenging swoops of Portimao.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Unusually, both factory KTM riders made the top 10, with Pedro Acosta fourth and Brad Binder seventh.

Johann Zarco was Honda's only representative, after posting fifth-quickest time on the LCR entry.

Spaniards Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) were the others to make the cut. Under half a second covered Alex Marquez in first and Martin in 10th - with the caveat that Bezzecchi appeared to have time up his sleeve.

Ai Ogura was first to miss out on automatic Q2 qualification. He was a tenth of a second off Martin on the second Trackhouse bike.

Maverick Vinales did not take part in the session after announcing his withdrawal from the weekend shortly beforehand. The injured Spaniard was replaced by Pol Espargaro, who managed to record the 20th-fastest time on the Tech3 KTM.

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Iker Lecuona, who is standing in for Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Ducati team, had an unhappy session during which he fell twice on his way to the bottom of the 22-rider field. After the second tumble, he remonstrated with his bike in a manner of which Bagnaia could have been proud.

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