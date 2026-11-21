Qualifying report

MotoGP Portuguese GP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi on pole, Marc Marquez second

Jorge Martin could do no better than seventh as he looks to prevent Marquez taking the title in the sprint race later today

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 11:58 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi showed all his cards on Saturday morning at Portimao, storming to pole position with a record lap time.

Marc Marquez put himself in a good position to wrap up the world championship this weekend - and possibly even in this afternoon's sprint - by claiming second spot on the grid. However, he was almost half a second shy of Aprilia's Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin, the man best-placed to stop Marquez's title ambitions, could only manage seventh place on the grid.

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The weather early on Saturday morning was probably the last thing the nervous Marc Marquez wanted to see as he looked to avoid any risk and get his title campaign over the line. It was even cooler than Friday had been, with the air temperature at 16 degrees. On top of that, there was rain in the air. Treacherous stuff for a tense rider at a track that is known for its ability to bite.

Under the circumstances, the Free Practice 2 session was a predictably cautious affair. The riders got a feel for grip levels with wet rubber, the fastest lap times around 13 seconds shy of a good dry lap. Marc managed to avoid falling, as did the entire field apart from Raul Fernandez, who lost the front of his Trackhouse Aprilia at low speed.

The rain held off between FP2 and Qualifying 1, however, allowing the track to dry significantly. That suddenly made it decision time for the 12 riders involved. Sure enough, Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) ventured out on slick tyres at the beginning of the session.

Miller instantly went to the top of the timesheets by well over a second, suggesting tyre choice would be a no-brainer by the end of the 15-minute session if the rain stayed away.

While others pitted for slicks that they could then use until the end of the session, Miller and Ogura were out of sync as a result of their initial bravery. They needed a pit for a fresh set ahead of a final run, with times tumbling around them all the time.

Their plans were scuppered by a dramatic red flag, however. When Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) had an enormous high-side after touching the white line on the way into the fast final corner, the session was understandably stopped. Although there was a resumption, the 1m17s left on the clock were not enough for anybody to complete a representative timed lap.

That worked out well for the unhurt Moreira, who happened to be at the top of the times when he crashed. Second when the red flag was shown was the factory Ducati of Iker Lecuona, who would thus join the outwardly unshaken Brazilian in Q2.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The unfortunate Miller was the first of the losers, so will start the races 13th, ahead of Luca Marini (Honda) and Ogura.

The clouds were still low over the hills as Q2 got underway, but the track was continuing to dry, the air temperature was rising and slicks would be the tyre to have in the battle for pole.

The first round fell to Marc Marquez, who registered 1m38.013s to be within a second of the lap record. Bezzecchi was second when they all pitted for fresh rubber, despite having had to overtake Fabio Di Giannantonio's VR46 Ducati on his best lap. Martin was in eighth spot.

As subsequent times would prove, it was a fully dry track that welcomed the riders for their final attacks. That's when Bezzecchi pulled the plug, breaking Marc's three-year-old lap record with a sensational 1m37.201s lap. That put Marc's parallel flier in perspective - the Ducati rider was only just within half a second of Bezzecchi.

Both of them knew their job was done, however, given that the next challenger, Fernandez, was almost a full second shy of Bezzecchi's time and there were few signs of other threats on the timing screens. Sensibly, both of them did indeed roll out of it at that point.

A little later, Di Giannantonio managed to slot into the yawning gap between Marc and Fernandez to claim the final spot on the front row.

Marc's brother Alex (Gresini Ducati) will start fifth behind Fernandez, with Pedro Acosta sixth for KTM.

Martin was unable to produce the goods on his second run and will lead the third row, with Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) for company.

Moreira did an impressive job even to get on the bike again, and bagged 11th spot. Joining him on the fourth row will be Brad Binder (KTM) and Lecuona.

The sprint race on Saturday has been brought forward by half an hour to 14:30 local time due to the threat of inclement weather returning to the Portimao area.

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