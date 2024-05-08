All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP

MotoGP promoting special liveries to celebrate 75th anniversary

MotoGP is encouraging an initiative among teams to run special liveries on their bikes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the championship.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Casey Stoner, Ducati Marlboro Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com understands that MotoGP rights holder Dorna has held several meetings with premier class teams to help honour the occasion.
Dorna has suggested that the special liveries on the bikes should be vintage in nature and limited to one round, likely the British Grand Prix on 2-4 August.
There are some teams on the grid that are absolutely committed to the idea of running special colour schemes on their bikes, while others have asked for more time to think about it - although probably all of them will end up signing up for the idea.
The series initially considered the possibility of holding these celebrations at the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix as it was initially scheduled for 16 June, the date closest to the 75th anniversary of the first-ever world championship round. The 350cc race in question was held on the Isle of Man on 13 June, 1949 and won by British rider Freddie Frith.
However, with doubts starting to emerge about the event at the Sokol circuit, and amid the uncertainty about the reception the event would receive in Kazakhstan, it was prompted to look at other options. The Kazakhstan round has since been postponed to later in the year due to flooding in the region, although an exact date is yet to be announced.
With Kazakhstan no longer in the running, MotoGP turned its attention towards the iconic TT Circuit Assen, the home of the Dutch GP.
However, with teams requesting more time from Dorna to finalise their new designs, it now looks like Silverstone will serve as the venues where the vintage liveries will be seen on MotoGP bikes.
Kenny Roberts Jr., Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Criville, Repsol Honda Team

Kenny Roberts Jr., Team Suzuki MotoGP, Alex Criville, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It will be one of the several special events Dorna has planned for its 75th anniversary season. As well as creating a special logo for the occasion, it will also commemorate the maiden premier class race, which was also held on the Isle of Man, on 17 June, 1949.
Over these 75 years, the championship has produced a total of 126 champions across all classes, while the country with the most grand prix victories is Italy (890), followed by Spain (729).
The 2024 MotoGP season resumes this weekend with the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Puig: Honda yet to find the direction it wants with MotoGP bike
Next article Liberty had “outpouring of interest” from OEMs after MotoGP takeover news

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
The elements that will determine who will be Ducati's second factory MotoGP rider

The elements that will determine who will be Ducati's second factory MotoGP rider

MotoGP
The elements that will determine who will be Ducati's second factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP to have new logo next year under brand revamp

MotoGP to have new logo next year under brand revamp

MotoGP
MotoGP to have new logo next year under brand revamp
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Latest news

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia