MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix, which marks round 20 of the 2026 MotoGP season
Rachit Thukral
Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 9:12 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi will start the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the lap record in qualifying.
Marc Marquez will line up second on the grid and will have a chance of sealing his 10th world title - and eighth in MotoGP - on Sunday.
Bezzecchi and Marquez collided during the sprint on Saturday, leaving the former out of the race and the title fight.
Bezzecchi’s team-mate Jorge Martin still has an outside shot at the title, but he will start down in 11th place. The Spaniard blamed Pedro Acosta for his poor showing in qualifying.
The front row will be completed by VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.
Only 17 riders are expected to take the start, with Yamaha withdrawing the entire Losial weekend due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia breaking his foot on Saturday.
GRID
All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h 1 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia
1'50.028
176.027 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati
+0.266
1'50.294
175.603 3 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati
+0.299
1'50.327
175.550 4 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia
+0.429
1'50.457
175.344 5 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati
+0.564
1'50.592
175.130 6 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia
+0.568
1'50.596
175.123 7 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda
+0.707
1'50.735
174.904 8 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM
+0.844
1'50.872
174.687 9 F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati
+0.862
1'50.890
174.659 10 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM
+0.973
1'51.001
174.484 11 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia
+1.036
1'51.064
174.385 12 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM
+1.876
1'51.904
173.076 13 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati
+1.243
1'51.271
174.061 14 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda
+1.322
1'51.350
173.938 15 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati
+1.359
1'51.387
173.880 16 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda
+1.476
1'51.504
173.697 17 J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda
+1.593
1'51.621
173.515 18 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM
+1.963
1'51.991
172.942 View full results
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