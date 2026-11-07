MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix, which marks round 20 of the 2026 MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 9:12 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi will start the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the lap record in qualifying.

Marc Marquez will line up second on the grid and will have a chance of sealing his 10th world title - and eighth in MotoGP - on Sunday.

Bezzecchi and Marquez collided during the sprint on Saturday, leaving the former out of the race and the title fight.

Bezzecchi’s team-mate Jorge Martin still has an outside shot at the title, but he will start down in 11th place. The Spaniard blamed Pedro Acosta for his poor showing in qualifying.

The front row will be completed by VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Only 17 riders are expected to take the start, with Yamaha withdrawing the entire Losial weekend due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia breaking his foot on Saturday.

GRID

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h 1 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

1'50.028

176.027 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.266

1'50.294

175.603 3 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.299

1'50.327

175.550 4 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.429

1'50.457

175.344 5 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.564

1'50.592

175.130 6 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.568

1'50.596

175.123 7 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.707

1'50.735

174.904 8 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.844

1'50.872

174.687 9 F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.862

1'50.890

174.659 10 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+0.973

1'51.001

174.484 11 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+1.036

1'51.064

174.385 12 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.876

1'51.904

173.076 13 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+1.243

1'51.271

174.061 14 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.322

1'51.350

173.938 15 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati

+1.359

1'51.387

173.880 16 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.476

1'51.504

173.697 17 J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda

+1.593

1'51.621

173.515 18 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.963

1'51.991

172.942 View full results

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