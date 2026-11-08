Race report

MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Marco Bezzecchi wins as Marc Marquez has title triumph delayed

Marco Bezzecchi wins the Qatar GP to delay Marc Marquez from clinching the MotoGP title, with the Ducati rider now one sprint victory away from the crown

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 5:13 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi bounced back from his crash in the sprint to take Qatar Grand Prix victory, ahead of Marc Marquez who must wait until the Portuguese round to seal the MotoGP world title.

Bezzecchi used his superior pace and a strong start to lead every lap and win by 3.083s from Marquez, who at one point dropped to fourth but fought back to take second, ahead of Raul Fernandez, who completed the podium.

Unlike Saturday's sprint, Bezzecchi made a good start, holding on to the lead at the end of the main straight. Fernandez, who had started fourth, gained two places to slot in behind the Italian, ahead of Marquez who started from second on the grid.

After four laps, Pedro Acosta managed to catch Marquez and overtake him, but front tyre pressure problems forced the KTM rider to give the position back to the Ducati rider. After losing time to the two Aprilias ahead for several laps, Marquez managed to recover and fight his way back up to second place.

Ai Ogura and Enea Bastianini finished outside the podium places, having both managed to get ahead of Acosta in the closing stages. The KTM rider was still struggling with tyre pressure issues and eventually finished sixth.

With Bezzecchi taking the victory and Marquez finishing second, the Ducati rider missed his first opportunity to wrap up the championship, keeping both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin with slim chances of fighting for the title.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Karim Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images

Martin started 11th and climbed to seventh in an impressive ride with his injury.

Marquez now holds a 60-point lead over Martin and a 74-point advantage over Bezzecchi. He could therefore be crowned champion on Saturday in Portimao if he wins the sprint, scoring 12 points and ensuring his lead over both riders is more than 61 points.

Di Giannantonio, who had a strong sprint on Saturday to finish second, was caught up in contact with Fernandez at the start and could only manage eighth place, ahead of Johann Zarco and Iker Lecuona, who finished in the top 10 as Alex Marquez's replacement at Gresini.

Only 16 riders started the Lusail race, making it the smallest grid of the season, and just 14 made it to the finish, with Brad Binder and Diogo Moreira retiring before the end.

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MotoGP Qatar GP results

RACE

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 22

41'29.173

171.1 25 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 22

+3.083

41'32.256

3.083 170.9 20 3 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 22

+3.614

41'32.787

0.531 170.9 16 4 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 22

+4.885

41'34.058

1.271 170.8 13 5 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 22

+6.948

41'36.121

2.063 170.7 11 6 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 22

+7.413

41'36.586

0.465 170.6 10 7 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 22

+14.023

41'43.196

6.610 170.2 9 8 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 22

+15.517

41'44.690

1.494 170.1 8 9 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 22

+16.257

41'45.430

0.740 170.0 7 10 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 22

+17.958

41'47.131

1.701 169.9 6 11 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 22

+20.275

41'49.448

2.317 169.7 5 12 F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 22

+20.576

41'49.749

0.301 169.7 4 13 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 22

+21.095

41'50.268

0.519 169.7 3 14 J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda 22

+28.734

41'57.907

7.639 169.2 2 dnf B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 16

+6 Laps

31'01.657

6 Laps 166.4 Retirement dnf D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 15

+7 Laps

28'56.916

1 Lap 167.2 Retirement View full results

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