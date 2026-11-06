MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio fastest in Practice; Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez make the cut

While the title contenders will go straight into Q2, Pedro Acosta will make a rare Q1 appearance

Richard Asher

Edited: Nov 6, 2026, 5:32 PM

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Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio hit form on one of his favourite tracks at Losail on Friday, breaking the lap record to top evening Practice.

The VR46 Ducati rider was fast from the moment he bolted on a soft rear tyre midway through the session, and ultimately edged world championship leader Marc Marquez by 0.142s.

Second-fastest was plenty good enough for Marquez to progress to Qualifying 2, however. This was a session in which he not only focused on race set-up longer than most but also had the chain fly off his primary bike.

Marquez's mishap, with around 27 minutes remaining, barely registered a blip in his momentum and he was immediately back on the pace on his second bike.

His nearest challenger for the world title, Jorge Martin, stayed out of trouble and made the top 10 with the seventh-quickest time. The factory Aprilia rider was declared fit for the weekend ahead of Free Practice 1 and completed a full day's running, though not without pain in his broken right wrist.

The other rider in mathematical title contention, Marco Bezzecchi, was third-quickest aboard his factory Aprilia.

After a particularly unhappy run of late, Francesco Bagnaia was suddenly able to join team-mate Marquez at the front of the pack, clocking the fourth-quickest time. His pace throughout the day on race rubber suggested a real return to form for the Italian this weekend.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

While Bagnaia surprised with his speed, Pedro Acosta shocked with his lack of it. The Spaniard was simply too slow on the factory KTM, and never really troubled the top 10. He could only manage 14th-fastest time on the night, over a second off the pace.

There were two other KTM representatives in the top 10, however, with Enea Bastianini sixth on the Tech3 bike and Brad Binder 10th for the factory.

Both Trackhouse Aprilias also made the Q2 cut, with Raul Fernandez fifth and Ai Ogura ninth.

Johann Zarco flew the flag solo for Honda, with the LCR rider eighth quickest as his team-mate Diogo Moreira struggled his way to 17th in a field that is only 18-strong in the absence of the Yamaha quartet.

The only man slower than Moreira was Joan Mir's substitute at the factory team, Jake Dixon.

MotoGP FIP Results

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

1'50.406

175.425 2 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 17

+0.142

1'50.548

0.142 175.199 3 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

+0.260

1'50.666

0.118 175.013 4 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 20

+0.386

1'50.792

0.126 174.814 5 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 20

+0.608

1'51.014

0.222 174.464 6 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 19

+0.618

1'51.024

0.010 174.448 7 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 19

+0.635

1'51.041

0.017 174.422 8 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 18

+0.895

1'51.301

0.260 174.014 9 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 19

+0.912

1'51.318

0.017 173.988 10 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+1.003

1'51.409

0.091 173.845 11 F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 18

+1.041

1'51.447

0.038 173.786 12 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 20

+1.078

1'51.484

0.037 173.728 13 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 20

+1.142

1'51.548

0.064 173.629 14 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 22

+1.169

1'51.575

0.027 173.587 15 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 22

+1.247

1'51.653

0.078 173.466 16 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 20

+1.324

1'51.730

0.077 173.346 17 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 19

+1.786

1'52.192

0.462 172.632 18 J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda 19

+1.987

1'52.393

0.201 172.323 View full results

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