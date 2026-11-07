MotoGP Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third

Marc Marquez claimed MotoGP sprint victory after a clash with Marco Bezzecchi, setting up a chance to win the title on Sunday in the Qatar GP

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 4:51 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez emerged victorious from a MotoGP sprint race in Qatar after a controversial clash with Marco Bezzecchi which took the Italian out of the title fight.

Jorge Martin put in a spectacular effort to ride to third place despite a broken wrist, but could not prevent Marquez from lining up a shot at sealing the crown on Sunday. 

The factory Ducati rider will need to win the Qatar GP on Sunday, with Martin failing to score, in order to wrap up the championship. 

Marco Bezzecchi was mathematically eliminated from championship contention after a controversial clash with Marquez saw him crash out as the pair battled for the lead. 

That now makes the title battle an official two-horse affair between Marquez and Martin.

More to follow...

MotoGP Qatar GP - Sprint race results

SPRINT

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

18'46.450

12 2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+0.862

18'47.312

0.862 9 3 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 10

+1.519

18'47.969

0.657 7 4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 10

+2.700

18'49.150

1.181 6 5 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+3.720

18'50.170

1.020 5 6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+4.664

18'51.114

0.944 4 7 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 10

+4.858

18'51.308

0.194 3 8 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+5.582

18'52.032

0.724 2 9 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+8.082

18'54.532

2.500 1 10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+9.220

18'55.670

1.138 11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+9.429

18'55.879

0.209 12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+9.483

18'55.933

0.054 13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+12.727

18'59.177

3.244 14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 10

+12.874

18'59.324

0.147 15 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM RC16 KTM 10

+13.483

18'59.933

0.609 16 United Kingdom J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda RC213V Honda 10

+19.373

19'05.823

5.890 dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia RS-GP26 Aprilia 3

+7 Laps

5'42.730

7 Laps Accident dns Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati Desmosedici GP26 Ducati 0

Accident before restart View full results

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