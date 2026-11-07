MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third
Marc Marquez claimed MotoGP sprint victory after a clash with Marco Bezzecchi, setting up a chance to win the title on Sunday in the Qatar GP
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 4:51 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
Marc Marquez emerged victorious from a MotoGP sprint race in Qatar after a controversial clash with Marco Bezzecchi which took the Italian out of the title fight.
Jorge Martin put in a spectacular effort to ride to third place despite a broken wrist, but could not prevent Marquez from lining up a shot at sealing the crown on Sunday.
The factory Ducati rider will need to win the Qatar GP on Sunday, with Martin failing to score, in order to wrap up the championship.
Marco Bezzecchi was mathematically eliminated from championship contention after a controversial clash with Marquez saw him crash out as the pair battled for the lead.
That now makes the title battle an official two-horse affair between Marquez and Martin.
More to follow...
MotoGP Qatar GP - Sprint race results
SPRINT
All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points 1 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 10
18'46.450
12 2 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 10
+0.862
18'47.312
0.862 9 3 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 10
+1.519
18'47.969
0.657 7 4 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 10
+2.700
18'49.150
1.181 6 5 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 10
+3.720
18'50.170
1.020 5 6 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 10
+4.664
18'51.114
0.944 4 7 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 10
+4.858
18'51.308
0.194 3 8 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 10
+5.582
18'52.032
0.724 2 9 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 10
+8.082
18'54.532
2.500 1 10 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 10
+9.220
18'55.670
1.138 11 F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 10
+9.429
18'55.879
0.209 12 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 10
+9.483
18'55.933
0.054 13 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 10
+12.727
18'59.177
3.244 14 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 10
+12.874
18'59.324
0.147 15 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 10
+13.483
18'59.933
0.609 16 J. Dixon Honda HRC 96 Honda 10
+19.373
19'05.823
5.890 dnf M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 3
+7 Laps
5'42.730
7 Laps Accident dns F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 0
Accident before restart View full results
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