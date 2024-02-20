MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up
Francesco Bagnaia led a factory Ducati 1-2 on the final day of 2024 MotoGP pre-season testing after obliterating the Qatar lap record.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The reigning world champion topped proceedings on Monday at the Losail International Circuit and cemented this on day two in the desert.
Bagnaia clocked the first ever sub 1m51s lap of the Qatar Grand Prix venue, posting a 1m50.952s to lead team-mate Enea Bastianini by 0.120 seconds.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro capped off a solid pre-season for himself on the new RS-GP in third ahead of Gresini’s Marc Marquez, who suffered a crash late in the session.
The day began much like Monday, with few taking to the circuit in the opening hour while conditions were at their least optimal.
LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami led the way after hour one with a 1m54.978s, before Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo took over with a 1m54.122s at the end of hour two.
After three hours of running, Bagnaia had found his way to the top of the order with a 1m52.575s, before Bastianini took over with a 1m52.136s.
During the fifth hour of running, Bagnaia lit up the timing screens and smashed the outright lap record with a 1m50.952s.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
He did so on his 29th lap, and would carry on working on race set-up through to the end of the day having tallied up a total of 52 tours.
The Ducati duo would not be felled from their positions at the top of the order as the chequered flag came out on the 2024 pre-season.
Espargaro proved their closest challengers, albeit 0.308s off the pace.
Marc Marquez suffered a technical issues earlier in the day and a fall late on at Turn 4, but was just 0.383s off the best pace on his 2023-spec Ducati as his adaptation to the bike continued.
Raul Fernandez was an impressive fifth on the Trackhouse Racing-run 2023 Aprilia, with Maverick Vinales sixth on the factory RS-GP.
Jorge Martin appeared to suffer a fall late in the day on his Pramac Ducati and was seventh in the end ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, KTM’s Brad Binder and Marco Bezzecchi on the sister VR46 Ducati.
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in 14th, with team-mate Rins pushed to 16th by Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|F.Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'50.952
|52
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|1'51.072
|0.120
|49
|3
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|1'51.260
|0.308
|45
|4
|Marc Márquez
|Ducati
|1'51.335
|0.383
|42
|5
|Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|1'51.341
|0.389
|56
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'51.387
|0.435
|60
|7
|Jorge Martín
|Ducati
|1'51.466
|0.514
|50
|8
|F.Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'51.489
|0.537
|60
|9
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'51.583
|0.631
|55
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'51.678
|0.726
|49
|11
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'51.720
|0.768
|57
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1'51.836
|0.884
|65
|13
|Álex Márquez
|Ducati
|1'51.944
|0.992
|62
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'51.965
|1.013
|57
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|1'52.046
|1.094
|72
|16
|Alex Rins
|Yamaha
|1'52.103
|1.151
|60
|17
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|1'52.162
|1.210
|52
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'52.384
|1.432
|53
|19
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'52.457
|1.505
|32
|20
|Luca Marini
|Honda
|1'52.677
|1.725
|60
|21
|A.Fernández
|KTM
|1'52.770
|1.818
|83
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|1'53.012
|2.060
|59
|23
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|1'53.655
|2.703
|67
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|2'01.400
|10.448
|12
Joan Mir was the leading factory team Honda rider in 19th in a difficult day for the Spaniard, as he contended with illness before suffering a late fall.
The MotoGP paddock will reassemble in Qatar on the weekend of 8-10 March for the opening round of the 2024 season.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia
New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia New Ducati fairing has "really good potential", says Bagnaia
Bagnaia critical of Ducati’s MotoGP concession restrictions for 2024
Bagnaia critical of Ducati’s MotoGP concession restrictions for 2024 Bagnaia critical of Ducati’s MotoGP concession restrictions for 2024
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025
Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025 Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025
Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation
Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation
Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike
Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments