MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 6:13 AM

Jerez will host the second round of the 2020 MotoGP season under the Andalusian Grand Prix banner on July 24-26. Here's how you can watch the two-part qualifying in your country.

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo claimed pole position at Jerez last weekend, leading the works M1 of Maverick Vinales. Marc Marquez prevented an all-Yamaha front row by setting the third fastest time in qualifying, 0.157s off the pace of Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia was the lead Ducati rider in fourth aboard the Pramac-run Desmosedici GP20.

Quartararo will be the favourite for the top spot in qualifying again, having impressed with his one-lap pace ever since he made his MotoGP debut on a year-old M1 last year.

His chances of claiming pole position for a second round running have been boosted by the arm injury Marquez sustained in a crash in the closing stages of the race.

Although the Spaniard was initially expected to wait until the third round at Brno to make his return, he has been declared for the Andalusian GP.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start? 

The opening leg of Andalusian GP Qualifying (Q1) will begin at 2:10pm CEST. Q2 will run from 2:35pm - 2:50pm local time.

  • Date: Saturday 25th July 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

  • USA: NBC (delayed)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Jerez

Expect sunny weather in Jerez on Saturday, with temperature peaking at 36C in the afternoon. 

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

Previous article

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Reynolds joins mixed tyre rule critics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds joins mixed tyre rule critics

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview
1h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

KTM “in the game now” after strong MotoGP opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM “in the game now” after strong MotoGP opener

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview
1h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year Prime
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

2
Supercars

Reynolds joins mixed tyre rule critics

3
Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

4
MotoGP

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

5
MotoGP

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year
MGP

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MGP

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
MGP

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem
MGP

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.