MotoGP / Austrian GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 6:15 AM

MotoGP heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. Here's how you can watch the qualifying on August 15.

Petronas Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo has been the most impressive rider in qualifying so far, with two pole positions in the opening three rounds of the season.

He is the favourite for the top spot on the grid once again, although it would be wrong to rule out the possibility of another surprise performance - such as the one put in by Johann Zarco on an Avintia Ducati last weekend at Brno.

KTM will be looking for a strong showing at its home turf following Brad Binder's shock victory in the Czech GP, and both Binder and teammate Pol Espargaro could well snatch a spot on the front row.

Maverick Vinales is another rider capable of claiming pole position aboard the factory Yamaha.

Marc Marquez will be absent from the first of the two Red Bull Ring races following his injury, and the rest of the Honda contingent is unlikely to threaten the top spots this weekend.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, 15th August 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Spielberg

There is a high chance for rain at Spielberg on Saturday. 

Austrian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'24.193
2 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'24.237 0.044
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'24.378 0.185
4 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'24.573 0.380
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'24.588 0.395
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'24.655 0.462
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'24.718 0.525
8 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'24.724 0.531
9 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'24.743 0.550
10 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'24.753 0.560
11 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'24.779 0.586
12 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'24.837 0.644
13 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.879 0.686
14 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'24.944 0.751
15 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.991 0.798
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'25.005 0.812
17 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'25.152 0.959
18 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'25.165 0.972
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'25.249 1.056
20 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'25.297 1.104
21 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'25.371 1.178
22 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'25.729 1.536
View full results

Austrian GP: FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'26.475
2 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'27.228 0.753
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'27.421 0.946
4 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'27.458 0.983
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'27.625 1.150
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'27.793 1.318
7 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'27.839 1.364
8 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'27.941 1.466
9 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'27.967 1.492
10 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'28.012 1.537
11 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'28.444 1.969
12 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.264 2.789
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'29.597 3.122
14 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'29.669 3.194
15 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'29.984 3.509
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.704 4.229
17 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'31.941 5.466
Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'35.009 8.534
United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'37.709 11.234
Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.346 13.871
South Africa Brad Binder
KTM
Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM
View full results
