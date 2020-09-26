MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
By:

The third triple header of the 2020 MotoGP season will conclude with the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with qualifying scheduled on September 26 (Saturday).

The MotoGP form book has proved to be incredibly hard to guess this year, particularly in the wake of Marc Marquez's crash at Jerez that has left him on the sidelines.

In qualifying, Yamaha has the strongest track record so far with five pole positions in seven rounds, including three in the last four events courtesy of Maverick Vinales.

What time does qualifying for the Catalan MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Barcelona

Expect qualifying to take place in sunny conditions. According to current forecast, the minimum temperature in Barcelona on Saturday would be 14C and the maximum temperature would be 23C.

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Previous article

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener
Supercars Supercars / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Miller opens up on Ducati ride-height adjuster
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller opens up on Ducati ride-height adjuster

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020 Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

Trending

1
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

2
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener

26m
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Talks over becoming F1 boss "never went anywhere"

46m
4
World Superbike

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash

5
WEC

Porsche 919 Evo misses out on Brands Indy lap record

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020
MGP

How a confusing Catalan GP Friday sums up MotoGP 2020

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP
MGP

Rossi: My 2020 form would have convinced me to stay in MotoGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19
MGP

LCR Honda MotoGP team member tests positive for COVID-19

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.