MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

The MotoGP form book has proved to be incredibly hard to guess this year, particularly in the wake of Marc Marquez's crash at Jerez that has left him on the sidelines.

In qualifying, Yamaha has the strongest track record so far with five pole positions in seven rounds, including three in the last four events courtesy of Maverick Vinales.

What time does qualifying for the Catalan MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, September 26, 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Barcelona

Expect qualifying to take place in sunny conditions. According to current forecast, the minimum temperature in Barcelona on Saturday would be 14C and the maximum temperature would be 23C.