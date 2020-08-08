MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 6:06 AM

Following a short break, MotoGP will return to action on August 7-9 at Brno. Here's how you can watch the Czech Grand Prix qualifying in your country.

Fabio Quartararo has been the star of the season so far and few would bet against the Frenchman taking a third pole position astride his Petronas Yamaha.

Quartararo’s life has been made easier by the absence of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who has been forced to miss the race after undergoing a second surgery earlier in the week.

Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales could emerge as Quartararo’s main challenger in qualifying, while the Ducatis could also be in the mix.

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami topped the first practice session on Friday, continuing the form he has shown in the early part of the season, with Suzuki's Joan Mir second and KTM rider Pol Espargaro completing the top three.

Quartararo didn't set a competitive lap in FP1, but comfortably topped the second session in the afternoon, ahead of his Petronas teammate Franco Morbidelli. Miguel Oliveira was an impressive third for Tech 3 KTM.

What time does qualifying for the Czech MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm.

  • Date: Saturday, 8th August 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

  • USA: NBCSN (live)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Brno

The Czech GP qualifying will take place in dry conditions, with temperature peaking at 31C in the afternoon.

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Previous article

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

Craft Bamboo sues former CEO & Director Richard Coleman
General General / Press release

Craft Bamboo sues former CEO & Director Richard Coleman

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview
1h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
Formula 1

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

3
General

Craft Bamboo sues former CEO & Director Richard Coleman

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

5
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso signs with Renault F1 team for 2021 season

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
MGP

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MGP

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.