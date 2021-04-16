Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

Following a short break after the two season-opening races in Qatar, MotoGP returns to action with the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend. Here's how you can watch qualifying on Saturday, April 17.

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

What time does qualifying for the Portuguese MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 20:00 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 20:15. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, April 17
  • Start time: 13:10 GMT / 14:10 BST / 15:10 CEST /  09:10 ET / 06:10 PT / 23:10 AEST / 22:10 JST / 18:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Portuguese MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Series MotoGP
Event Portugal GP
Author Rachit Thukral

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

MotoGP champion Mir’s crew chief out of Portimao round with COVID
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Mir’s crew chief out of Portimao round with COVID

