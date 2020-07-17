MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

Like Formula 1, MotoGP will begin its new campaign with a double header at the same venue, with Jerez hosting two rounds on consecutive weekends in July.

The Spanish circuit is expected to favour the packages of Yamaha and Suzuki, although it would be naive to rule out Marc Marquez and the factory Honda team, given how successful their partnership has been over the last few years.

Marquez also topped the opening session during pre-season testing on Wednesday, although his time was lowered by the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales later in the afternoon.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start?

The opening leg of Spanish GP qualifying (Q1) will begin at 2:10pm local time, while Q2 will start at 2:35pm.

Date : Saturday 18 th July 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBC (delayed)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Jerez

The Spanish GP qualifying is expected to take place in sunny conditions, with temperature peaking at 38C after 4pm.