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MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP withdrawal
MotoGP has issued a statement after Yamaha announced that it will sit out the Qatar race due to a company policy
Rachit Thukral
Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 10:49 AM
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Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Racing MD, Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
MotoGP has warned against possible “sporting consequences” for Yamaha after the Japanese manufacturer announced it has withdrawn from next week’s Qatar Grand Prix.
Yamaha sent major shockwaves down the paddock at Sepang on Sunday, as it informed MotoGP about its decision to skip the Losail race on 6-8 November.
The Yamaha Motor Company has invoked a clause in its employee contracts that gives it the authority to prevent staff from travelling to war-affected regions. In a statement, it stated that it has not “identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions” after assessing the situation.
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The travel ban affects the factory Yamaha team and could also have ramifications for its satellite partner Pramac.
MotoGP has now responded to Yamaha’s decision to boycott the Qatar event, stating that all other teams had confirmed they will make the trip to Doha for the 20th round of the championship,
It stated that Yamaha now faces sporting consequences for breaching its contract with the championship, with the exact sanctions to be determined by motorcycle racing’s regulatory body the FIM.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
“MotoGP is disappointed by Yamaha's decision not to participate in the Qatar Grand Prix. While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” it said in a statement.
“Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP's own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event.
“We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all Manufacturers and Teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment.
“In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha's decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications, with any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM in accordance with the Championship regulations.”
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