MotoGP Malaysian GP

MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP withdrawal

MotoGP has issued a statement after Yamaha announced that it will sit out the Qatar race due to a company policy

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 10:49 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Racing MD, Carlos Ezpeleta, CSO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP has warned against possible “sporting consequences” for Yamaha after the Japanese manufacturer announced it has withdrawn from next week’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Yamaha sent major shockwaves down the paddock at Sepang on Sunday, as it informed MotoGP about its decision to skip the Losail race on 6-8 November.

The Yamaha Motor Company has invoked a clause in its employee contracts that gives it the authority to prevent staff from travelling to war-affected regions. In a statement, it stated that it has not “identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions” after assessing the situation.

Read Also:

The travel ban affects the factory Yamaha team and could also have ramifications for its satellite partner Pramac.

MotoGP has now responded to Yamaha’s decision to boycott the Qatar event, stating that all other teams had confirmed they will make the trip to Doha for the 20th round of the championship,

It stated that Yamaha now faces sporting consequences for breaching its contract with the championship, with the exact sanctions to be determined by motorcycle racing’s regulatory body the FIM.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“MotoGP is disappointed by Yamaha's decision not to participate in the Qatar Grand Prix. While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

“Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP's own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event.

“We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all Manufacturers and Teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment.

“In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha's decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications, with any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM in accordance with the Championship regulations.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Yamaha boycotts Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Yamaha boycotts Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



1 h



Yamaha boycotts Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war





Jack Miller voices strong opinion against Qatar GP: “Nobody wants to go, but we face sanctions"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



1 h



Jack Miller voices strong opinion against Qatar GP: “Nobody wants to go, but we face sanctions"





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

More from

Yamaha Factory Racing





MotoGP riders step up pressure in final bid to avoid Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



4 h



MotoGP riders step up pressure in final bid to avoid Qatar Grand Prix





Why tensions between MotoGP and riders have escalated amid Qatar row



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



23 h



Why tensions between MotoGP and riders have escalated amid Qatar row





Fabio Quartararo 19th and angry: “I’ve not struggled so much at Sepang in a long time”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Fabio Quartararo 19th and angry: “I’ve not struggled so much at Sepang in a long time”

Latest news





MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP withdrawal



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



24 min



MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP withdrawal





Yamaha boycotts Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



1 h



Yamaha boycotts Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Mexico GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Mexico GP





Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”

Feature

Discover prime content





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe