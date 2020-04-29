MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP reveals reduced team sizes for 2020 races

shares
comments
MotoGP reveals reduced team sizes for 2020 races
By:
Apr 29, 2020, 5:21 PM

MotoGP has outlined the maximum numbers of team personnel allowed in the paddock when racing resumes, while confirming it is looking to purchase 10,000 coronavirus test kits.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the opening 11 rounds of the season to be either cancelled or postponed, with the campaign now set to start at the end of July at the earliest.

On Wednesday, MotoGP governing body FIM confirmed that a revised calendar won’t feature the Finnish, German and – for the first time in history – Dutch GPs, while essential track works in Qatar have ruled it out of a slot in 2020.

Last weekend, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said he was “optimistic” of an end-of-July or August start, with hopes of a 10-12-round season centred in Europe.

It is thought most, if not all, of these races will be held behind closed doors, with a reduction to a skeleton crew of teams personnel previously discussed.

In an update on Wednesday evening, Ezpeleta says a consensus on numbers for each factory and satellite MotoGP team, as well as for the Moto2 and Moto3 squads has been taken.

"We talked to the teams and arrived at a consensus that maximum number for a MotoGP manufacturer team will be 40 [personnel], for satellite or independent teams will be 25, 20 for Moto2 and 15 for Moto3,” Ezpeleta said.

“Then there will be, of course, all the people who produce the television signal; all this crew, then the minimum number of people from Dorna who are in charge of race organisation.

“This will give us an average of around 1600 people. This is the possibility to control the MotoGP family.

“Unfortunately, at the moment there will be no media and no TV [media]. “Maybe, but not sure, maybe some photographers to supply images to everybody."

Ezpeleta also revealed that Dorna’s parent company Bridgepoint Capital is looking at buying 10,000 coronavirus test kits.

"We are working just on the 10,000 coronavirus tests which we agreed with Bridgepoint,” he added.

“Then what we are doing is to try to make a protocol, which is the way we’re working within Dorna now to see how the races could be without spectators and with a limited number of people working in the paddock, which will give different situations regarding transportation, accommodation, hospitality.

“Then everyone will be tested before leaving their house, then tested when they arrive at the circuit and also when they return home.

“This is the idea. We are working with another company which belongs to Bridgepoint to acquire these 10,000 tests."

Next article
MotoGP cancels Dutch, German and Finnish GPs

Previous article

MotoGP cancels Dutch, German and Finnish GPs
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

MotoGP reveals reduced team sizes for 2020 races
MGP

MotoGP reveals reduced team sizes for 2020 races

MotoGP cancels Dutch, German and Finnish GPs
MGP

MotoGP cancels Dutch, German and Finnish GPs

Ducati needs "Dovizioso more than he needs Ducati"
MGP

Ducati needs "Dovizioso more than he needs Ducati"

Yamaha plays down chances of Lorenzo race return
MGP

Yamaha plays down chances of Lorenzo race return

Marquez leads line-up for Virtual GP at Jerez
eSpt

Marquez leads line-up for Virtual GP at Jerez

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.