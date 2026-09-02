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MotoGP reveals pre-season testing plans for start of 850cc era

MotoGP has revealed a condensed testing schedule for 2027, featuring six days of running in total - and only four for non-rookies

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP has announced the dates for the 2027 pre-season tests, as the championship gears up for the switch to new technical regulations.

As has been the case in recent years, MotoGP will host three official tests through January and February, with Sepang and Buriram again chosen as the host venues.

However, despite sweeping changes planned to engine, chassis and electronics, as well as the introduction of a new tyre supplier in Michelin, manufacturers will get one fewer day of testing in total to prepare for the new season.

The pre-season will kick off with the Shakedown test on 29-30 January, which will be restricted to test riders and rookies only. 

This will be followed immediately by the main Sepang test, which will be open to the entire field and run for two days - as opposed to three in recent years - on 31 January and 1 February. Crucially, there will be no break between the two tests in Malaysia, meaning some riders will be on track for four consecutive days.

Two more days of testing will follow at Buriram on 6-7 February, offering teams a final opportunity to run their new 850cc prototypes on track before the campaign begins.

Again, the gap between Sepang and Buriram tests has been significantly reduced this year, leaving little-to-no room for manufacturers to introduce developments based on what they discovered about their bikes in Malaysia.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Steve Wobser / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the official season launch event will follow on 21 February in Rio de Janeiro, marking the ceremonial start to MotoGP’s new 850cc era. 

MotoGP is yet to unveil a full calendar for 2027, with the complex situation in the Middle East contributing to the delays. However, it has already been confirmed that the new season will kick off with the Thailand Grand Prix on 5-7 March.

It’s important to note that Sepang wouldn’t mark the first opportunity for teams to run their 2027 bikes with their new line-ups. As is tradition, a one-day test will follow the Valencia finale, taking place on 1 December at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

MotoGP 2027 pre-season schedule

Shakedown Test: 29 - 30 January
Sepang Test:  31 January – 1 February
Buriram Test: 6 – 7 February
Season Launch: 21 February  

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