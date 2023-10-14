Subscribe
Previous / VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

The creation of a MotoGP riders’ association akin to Formula 1’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association is being worked on by one-time World Superbike champion Sylvain Guintoli, Motorsport.com has learned.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Riders parade

Although the possibility of creating a kind of riders' union has been flying around the paddock for years, it has not been until this season that the main parties involved have taken action on the matter and have begun the path towards its formation.

The intention of this initiative is to give riders a greater voice in certain issues with the governing bodies of the championship, as well as to discuss minimum wages or mutual insurance to help recovering riders who have suffered serious injuries.

Such an organisation has long existed within F1, with the GPDA that represents the drivers chaired by ex-racer Alexander Wurz and George Russell acting as director.

To start shaping the idea, the riders created a WhatsApp group to discuss everything that concerns the collective, with the first meeting about the formation of an association taking place on the Thursday of the Catalan Grand Prix.

In India, Guintoli entered the scene. At that meeting at the Buddh circuit, most of those present agreed that the 41-year-old was the right person to act as spokesman due to his recent racing experience, good relationship with the various parties and an ability to handle himself well politically.

Guintoli won the WSBK title in 2014, spent two seasons in MotoGP between 2007 and 2008, and latterly acted as Suzuki test rider alongside his endurance racing commitments.

Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When rain fell on Saturday in India, many riders recognised the need for a representative to look after them as questions lingered about whether the sprint race should be held if it persisted, given the danger posed at some parts of the track.

The bulk of the riders stood together on this, although there were a couple who remained on the sidelines.

After the event in India, Guintoli has been learning about the legal and juridical procedures necessary for the constitution of an organisation of this nature. Although the Frenchman is not present this weekend in Indonesia, he plans to travel next week to Australia to share where he stands.

His idea is, once all the necessary information has been compiled, to generate a document in the form of a memorandum that all the riders will sign. This will serve as a starting point for the commitment they make to the organisation and the responsibilities that come with being part of it.

Read Also:
shares
comments

VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP

MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP Why Marc Marquez will shake the foundations at Ducati in MotoGP

Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems

Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems

MotoGP

Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems Why Marquez's departure is the least of Honda's MotoGP problems

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Sylvain Guintoli More from
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

FIM Endurance
Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

"Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders

"Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders

MotoGP
British GP

"Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders "Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

MotoGP
British GP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Latest news

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe