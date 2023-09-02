Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Catalan GP: Bagnaia spoils Aprilia party with Barcelona pole Next / MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro defeats Bagnaia in sprint, Quartararo 18th
MotoGP News

MotoGP riders “not relaxed” about lack of info on India track improvements

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits riders “are not relaxed” about the lack of information they have received regarding updates being made to the Indian Grand Prix track.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

For the first time in its history, MotoGP will race in India later this month after a deal was struck to host the event last year.

MotoGP will race at the Buddh International Circuit, which was formerly constructed to host the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, doing so from 2011 to 2013 before it dropped off the calendar.

There were concerns about the required multi-million-euro upgrades – which include a partial resurfacing and the extending of run-off areas to feature more gravel – even going ahead following a delay instigated by a disagreement over who should carry out the works.

And while there have been no suggestions that the race will not go ahead now, final homologation is yet to take place, and this could be done as late as the pre-event Thursday of the Indian GP on 21 September.

Speaking on Friday at the Catalan Grand Prix, Espargaro said the riders have not been told what work has been carried out and the matter would be discussed in that evening’s safety commission meeting.

“We are not relaxed,” Espargaro said.

“I'm really looking forward to going to India. The track looks very good, it's a fast track that can be good for the Aprilia.

The final sector at the Buddh International Circuit has caused concern for riders

The final sector at the Buddh International Circuit has caused concern for riders

Photo by: Sutton Images

“But we have asked several times to see the work that is being done and, so far, they have not told us anything.

“Today (Friday) we have a safety commission and we will discuss the issue.

“Dorna tells us to be calm, that they are working and that everything is on schedule. So, we have to trust and hope that it will be a safe circuit.”

Espargaro highlighted an area of track in the last sector of the track where a wall was too close and insisted “we cannot race” there if that isn’t moved.

“Hopefully it’s safe enough,” he said of the track when asked about it last month in Austria.

“It was a long time ago, [Massimo] Rivola showed me – I think it was the last corner – there was a wall very close.

“It was like Indianapolis, crazy. So, hopefully, they can improve that. I really trust and I want to trust Dorna. So, let’s wait and see. If there is a wall there, we cannot race. No chance.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Catalan GP: Bagnaia spoils Aprilia party with Barcelona pole

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro defeats Bagnaia in sprint, Quartararo 18th
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules

Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules

Binder had “every rider’s worst nightmare” in horror Bagnaia Catalan MotoGP crash

Binder had “every rider’s worst nightmare” in horror Bagnaia Catalan MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Binder had “every rider’s worst nightmare” in horror Bagnaia Catalan MotoGP crash Binder had “every rider’s worst nightmare” in horror Bagnaia Catalan MotoGP crash

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

Indy IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

IndL Indy NXT
Portland

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1 Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe