MotoGP riders “not relaxed” about lack of info on India track improvements

For the first time in its history, MotoGP will race in India later this month after a deal was struck to host the event last year.

MotoGP will race at the Buddh International Circuit, which was formerly constructed to host the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, doing so from 2011 to 2013 before it dropped off the calendar.

There were concerns about the required multi-million-euro upgrades – which include a partial resurfacing and the extending of run-off areas to feature more gravel – even going ahead following a delay instigated by a disagreement over who should carry out the works.

And while there have been no suggestions that the race will not go ahead now, final homologation is yet to take place, and this could be done as late as the pre-event Thursday of the Indian GP on 21 September.

Speaking on Friday at the Catalan Grand Prix, Espargaro said the riders have not been told what work has been carried out and the matter would be discussed in that evening’s safety commission meeting.

“We are not relaxed,” Espargaro said.

“I'm really looking forward to going to India. The track looks very good, it's a fast track that can be good for the Aprilia.

The final sector at the Buddh International Circuit has caused concern for riders Photo by: Sutton Images

“But we have asked several times to see the work that is being done and, so far, they have not told us anything.

“Today (Friday) we have a safety commission and we will discuss the issue.

“Dorna tells us to be calm, that they are working and that everything is on schedule. So, we have to trust and hope that it will be a safe circuit.”

Espargaro highlighted an area of track in the last sector of the track where a wall was too close and insisted “we cannot race” there if that isn’t moved.

“Hopefully it’s safe enough,” he said of the track when asked about it last month in Austria.

“It was a long time ago, [Massimo] Rivola showed me – I think it was the last corner – there was a wall very close.

“It was like Indianapolis, crazy. So, hopefully, they can improve that. I really trust and I want to trust Dorna. So, let’s wait and see. If there is a wall there, we cannot race. No chance.”