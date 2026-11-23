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MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT

After Marc Marquez secured his tenth world motorcycling title, his fellow riders paid tribute to his talent, with most of them hailing him as the ‘GOAT’

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 4:27 PM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez continues to add to his legacy as a MotoGP rider and an athlete destined to go down in history as one of the greatest ever seen.

The 10-time world champion overcame the inevitable tension of the occasion and, with an eighth-place finish being enough at the Portuguese Grand Prix, finally secured the title he had been chasing, completing the biggest comeback in the history of the sport along the way.

The 10th world title further enhances the standing of a rider who is already considered by many to be the greatest in MotoGP history, having surpassed Valentino Rossi's overall tally and equalled Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles. That was reflected in his celebrations after crossing the finish line: a series of 10 steps cast a shadow in the shape of a goat, a reference to the acronym GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Praise for Marquez has been pouring in, with seemingly no limit to what the Spaniard can achieve. Several MotoGP riders praised him following the Portimao race, with a number also acknowledging him as the greatest of all time.

Marquez himself was grateful for the recognition, saying: "When your rivals say nice things about you and make such strong statements in recognition of your achievements, it's a real source of pride. I have a lot of respect for all of them.

"Obviously, in any competition there's adrenaline and the occasional heated moment, but we all have a great deal of respect for each other. I won't say it myself, but I'm very grateful that they do. Your rivals are the ones who make you great."

Here's how the 2026 MotoGP grid reacted to Marquez's title success.

Jorge Martín

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate Marc Marquez. For me, it’s a source of pride and a privilege to be able to battle it out with, right now, the greatest rider in MotoGP history. To be able to come close to his level after everything I’ve been through. I’ve told him this before: thank you, because he helps me improve every time I race against him; I always learn when I’m battling him, and that makes me stronger for the future.

“Marc is the greatest rider in MotoGP history and you always have to be at 100 per cent to beat him. I think that at my very best I can be on a level where I can battle with him for a title, but at no point over the last two years have I been at 100 per cent. I think I’m at an extremely high level and I’m proud to be able to battle with him. But it’s absolutely clear that he’s the only rider against whom you can’t afford to make a single mistake if you want to beat him.”

Marco Bezzecchi

“It’s hard to single out just one thing, because, honestly, I’d have to stop and reflect on everything that’s happened. It’s something I usually do. Right now, I can tell you that it’s been a great satisfaction to battle against a Marc who’s been in such great form, because in the end he was absolutely brilliant. If he’s won, it’s for one reason alone: because he was strong, because he was the strongest.”

Pedro Acosta

“My view is the same as it’s been for the last year and a half. His world title was something that was bound to happen this weekend. I was a bit surprised to see him playing it safe, but that’s only to be expected, given the sort of year he’s had – coming from behind, time and time again.

"After Saturday's crash, he didn’t need to take any more risks than he did. He’s deserved it more than anyone, because it’s clear that Aprilia have let it slip.

“Do I see myself putting my plaque on the Champions’ Tower one day? Of course, that’s why I’m here. As for him being my team-mate [in 2027] and us having to stop with the praise? Well, someone who’s done so much for the sport, and who’s such a brilliant bloke – this isn’t praise, it’s the reality.

"In 2027 it’ll be a new championship; we’ll all be starting from scratch. But it’s true that the way he’s handled this championship – not feeling well, taking a break, coming back, fighting his way back up… I think that’s worthy of admiration, and also worth keeping an eye on.”

Fabio Quartararo

“I think the celebrations say it all. Going up the stairs with the GOAT. It was really, really nice to see.

“I have nothing to say because when I was 14 years old, he was the guy who was winning. [Now that I am] 27, he's still winning; It’s time for him to take a rest I think (laughs). I’m joking.

“But yes, he's the greatest, he's the smartest and the fastest.”

“I saw one comment he made two days ago that the fastest [version of him] was more in the past. Now I like how he plays mentally with all the riders. I think that he's really really clever.

“He is also really strong. He's not just fast. He has everything and he's fast in every condition.”

Pol Espargaro

“There are few words to describe him, or perhaps many. The truth is that, to sum it up, he has a mindset, a way of being, a character, that is unique. More than anything he’s achieved, it’s the way he achieves it, how he goes about it, the fact that he never gives up… Others – many, I’d say all – after what he went through at Le Mans, might not have carried on. But he carries on. We’ll see if he’s still here next year, but he seems incredibly hungry and it’s never enough for him. That’s admirable.”

Fermin Aldeguer

“As for Marc, it’s the same old thing with him. He’s impressive. This year he’s shown, even more so than in 2025, that he’s the best. He’s made up points; he’s managed to pick up points when perhaps he wasn’t in a position to win. He’s just so experienced, and he’s the smartest. The only thing he can do is win.

"I think it came much more easily to him last year. Right from the start, he was much more consistent at the front of the field. Also, the fact that the Aprilias were a bit off the pace certainly made things a bit easier for him. This year he’s had to dig deep and overcome the difficulties that have come his way. Once again, he’s pulled it off.”

Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jack Miller

"It's incredible what he's done. It's amazing. To overcome this feat is something fantastic. The guy is an absolute freak. What he's done for his time here, and to still be where he's at, riding better than ever, consistent, fast, it's quite amazing. So, massive fan.

"I think it's pretty clear [he is the GOAT]."

Alex Rins

“Marc deserves it. I’m really happy for him. He deserves it because he’s suffered a lot this season. It’s true that Martín has struggled too, but if we compare the bikes, perhaps the Aprilia was a bit better than the Ducati. So I’m really happy for him. The best rider in history? He’s certainly one of the best.”

Ai Ogura

"What do I think of Marc’s achievements this year? Great."

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