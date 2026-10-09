MotoGP riders resigned to Qatar GP as series monitors safety situation
MotoGP riders showed their resignation at having to travel to Qatar, with Carlos Ezpeleta insisting that MotoGP is monitoring the situation in the Middle East
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Honda Racing
MotoGP is continuing to plan for the Qatar Grand Prix to take place in November, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta saying the championship is closely monitoring the situation.
The Qatar Grand Prix, one of the most distinctive events on the calendar and the first MotoGP race to be held at night, has been affected by the armed conflict in the region.
Originally scheduled for 12 April, the race was postponed to 8 November, forcing the Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix, which will conclude the season, to be pushed back by a week.
MotoGP has maintained the revised date since the postponement was announced, with preparations continuing for the championship to travel to Doha in just under a month.
On Thursday, a plane parked at Riyadh's airport in Saudi Arabia was reportedly damaged by a missile attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, leading to major flight disruptions across the Middle East.
Speaking in Indonesia on Friday, Ezpeleta reiterated that MotoGP was still planning to hold the event, although he stressed that the safety of everyone involved remained paramount.
"We're closely monitoring the situation," he said. "We're planning towards going to Qatar, but obviously the safety and well-being of all the staff and fans is the number one priority. So we'll continue to monitor the situation."
Carlos Ezpeleta
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pressed further on when MotoGP could make a final decision on the race, he added: "Everything's planned.
"Even with the unfortunate event [flooding] in Valencia in 2024, we had to organise an event somewhere else [in Barcelona] in 10 days. So, there could always be unforeseen circumstances.
"I think we have to work together with the team, with the promoters to make sure that everything is safe and that there are also contingency plans."
MotoGP riders accept Qatar situation
Motorsport.com asked several riders on Thursday, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix, how they felt about racing in a region affected by armed conflict. More than one rider referenced the notion that Formula 1, which has not yet cancelled its planned events in the area, would show the way.
"I don't want to express opinions that could get me into trouble," Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia said. "However, if our safety really is a priority, then all aspects need to be carefully considered.
"In my opinion, the Qatar event offers a fantastic weekend. It is perhaps the most unique event on the MotoGP calendar in terms of the spectacle. The race is held at night, the circuit is excellent and the atmosphere is magnificent.
"But if the conditions aren't right, I think it's worth waiting before making a decision."
Fabio Quartararo, who is preparing to leave Yamaha for Honda at the end of the season, said he was not concerned about travelling to Qatar.
"I'm not worried about going to Qatar. The truth is that it will be just another race, one that was already scheduled; it's not something that keeps me awake at night. If Formula 1 goes, we will have to go," he said.
Alex Marquez was uncertain about whether the race would go ahead.
"Are we going or not? I've got my ticket, but I don't know if we're going," the Gresini rider said. "But if F1 goes, then we'll go as the advance party.
"I haven't changed my plans. Since Malaysia, I've been planning to travel to Qatar (the race takes place the following week) and stay there from Monday to Sunday. That was the original plan if nothing changes."
"We don't have a choice either," Pedro Acosta explained, after saying that they had not been given an alternative to the new grand prix format.
"We're hired to do that, to go racing. If they drop a bomb, let's hope it doesn't land nearby," he joked, playing down the matter. "For me, if the team buys me tickets to fly there, we'll have to go."
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