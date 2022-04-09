Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks Next / Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return
MotoGP / Americas GP News

MotoGP riders say COTA safer after resurfacing, but doubts remain

MotoGP riders agree the partially resurfaced Circuit of the Americas has made the track “safer”, but some doubt the fixes for 2022 will be a long-term solution.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP riders say COTA safer after resurfacing, but doubts remain

Last year’s Americas Grand Prix was overshadowed by the track surface being dangerously bumpy, with riders raising safety concerns about returning to COTA if the problems were not addressed.

A partial resurfacing from Turns 2-10 and Turns 12-16 was carried out over the winter ahead of this weekend’s race.

Suzuki rider and 2020 world champion Joan Mir says the circuit is now safer than it was last year, but also noted that bumps on American circuits will be something that will have to be accepted.

“When we come here to America the track is always really bumpy,” he said.

“We have to live with that but it’s a lot better than last year and probably I don’t complain because I know how bad last year was. It’s bumpy. Yes, this year it’s safe.”

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini echoed Mir’s comments about the safety, but noted that it is now much harder to put in a good lap time because one mistake will compromise your entire effort.

“Not a big step, but a step especially in Turns 2 and 10,” said Bastianini, when asked if the bumps that remained were at least better than they were in 2021.

“Now it’s not dangerous. Only now it’s difficult to make a very good lap time because if you make one error you aren’t fast, because if you make an error in Turn 3, four, five [and] six is impossible.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro feels the job that has been done on the surface is fine for now.

However, he said that as far as resurfacing jobs go, it is still below the standard expected for MotoGP.

“Regarding the bumps, the track is much better than last year,” he added.

“But, as new tarmac it’s terrible because when you have new tarmac it has to be not [just] better – it has to be perfect.

“It has to be fully flat and it’s not. So, yes, I’m happy because it’s another story from last year.

“But still, there’s a lot of bumps, it’s still a very difficult track.

Read Also:

“I know also it’s not easy because this track is crazy, it’s up and down, left, right, left, right, many corners.

“So, it’s very difficult also for the tarmac to try to make it like a new tarmac in Misano, Barcelona.

“So, they did a good job. At least for 2022 it’s fixed, but the future is not super good for this circuit.”

shares
comments
Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks
Previous article

Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks
Next article

Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return

Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.