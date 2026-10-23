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MotoGP riders ask for guarantees to go and race in Qatar

MotoGP's Qatar GP is scheduled to take place on 8 November, three weeks before Formula 1's own trip to the Middle Eastern nation

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 2:00 PM

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The riders stand for the national anthem on the grid

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP riders met with the championship executives at Phillip Island on Saturday, with the intention of seeking a series of guarantees to agree to race in Qatar in two weeks' time.

The only triple-header of this season came about as a result of the postponement of the Qatar Grand Prix. The Losail race was initially due to take place in April, but was moved to November as a result of the armed conflict in the Middle East between the United States/Israel and Iran.

While the level of hostility has dropped considerably since those first months of war, the region is still going through a period of instability, with several key sites in Saudi Arabia attacked by Iran-aligned Houthis in recent weeks.

Despite this, the executives of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG) claim that they have sufficient guarantees from the Qatari government for the event scheduled for 8 November to take place in complete safety. In fact, the Teams' Association (IRTA) confirmed to all members, earlier this week, that the race would take place.

Two weeks ago in Indonesia, several riders stepped forward to express their reservations about the organisers' intention to go and race at Losail. Through a WhatsApp group created years ago, the riders gave their opinions on the matter and held a vote, in which three-quarters of the grid opposed the trip.

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Honda Racing

On Thursday afternoon at Phillip Island, they met in an office at the circuit to address the issue on their own, without the presence of any MGPSEG member.

At that meeting, several of those present proposed asking the organisers for a series of guarantees, in writing, in order to agree to make the trip. Demands include being assured of an evacuation plan for the entire paddock should it be necessary, having accommodation costs covered if the airspace is closed, and repatriation insurance in the event that the conflict escalates while the paddock members are there.

All these requests were put to MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta during the Safety Commission meeting that took place on Friday at 6pm at the MGPSEG offices at the Australian circuit.

The teams have been working for weeks on the assumption that the Qatar Grand Prix will go ahead. Regardless, if one thing that seems clear, it is that this episode could end up becoming the factor that triggers the long-discussed riders' association to start operating.

In fact, the organisation was already established three years ago, and Sylvain Guintoli was even appointed as its spokesperson, although the Frenchman never actually took up the role. This time, the significance of the issue on the table seems sufficient to untie the knot and allow the riders' union to get the green light.

“I think a series of situations have arisen that have made us all understand that [the association] is necessary. We are aware of it and understand that it is for our own good. In 2023 there was an attempt to get it started, but now we have all seen that we need it,” Alex Marquez said at Phillip Island on Thursday.

“It won't happen here, but we will discuss it again when we return to Europe," Francesco Bagnaia added. "The unity of the riders is an important thing. We began thinking about this union in 2023. Although afterwards, for one reason or another, we did not make it happen. Now is the right time to take it up again, and for the riders to have more of a voice."

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