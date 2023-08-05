MotoGP riders set for crunch meeting with British GP sprint under rain threat
MotoGP riders are set to have a meeting imminently to discuss whether or not the British Grand Prix sprint can go ahead on Saturday as weather conditions pose a threat.
Heavy rain has battered the Silverstone circuit all morning and led to the MotoGP final practice and qualifying sessions being run in extremely difficult conditions.
Numerous riders crashed across both qualifying segments, including poleman Marco Bezzecchi, third-placed Alex Marquez and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
As a result, the riders have organised a meeting for early afternoon, in which they will have to make a decision on whether to go out to race in the sprint, scheduled for 3pm local time.
Loris Capirossi, the FIM's safety officer who acts as liaison between the riders and championship promoter Dorna Sports, the is also expected to be present at the meeting.
Silverstone is no stranger to rain wreaking havoc with a MotoGP event.
In 2018, following a failed resurfacing job at the Northamptonshire venue exposed drainage issues, the grand prix had to be cancelled on the Sunday as the riders felt the circuit was too dangerous to race on.
The drainage issues were only discovered during a sudden shower in the previous day's practice sessions, in which Tito Rabat ended up with a badly broken leg when he was struck by a crashing bike at Stowe, having gone down himself seconds earlier.
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Gresini's Alex Marquez was left unhappy at the state of the Silverstone track during qualifying on Saturday after grass was left on the racing line by various crashed bikes.
He said this was "not acceptable" and likened it to racing in a "regional championship".
KTM's Jack Miller, who is famed for his wet weather speed, added: "When the bikes are on the track, the asphalt is clean and more or less practicable. But in the break between Q1 and Q2, there were puddles and the asphalt accumulated water."
At the time of writing, rain conditions have eased up at Silverstone and the MotoE contest ran without issue, with the standing water having lessened since MotoGP qualifying finished.
Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP British GP: Alex Marquez beats Bezzecchi to sprint win
Latest news
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain Start of NASCAR Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory IMSA Road America: Penske Porsche takes victory
Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash
Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash Marquez has 'rebuilt confidence' after MotoGP British GP despite Bastianini crash
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.